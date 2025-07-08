Rare discount alert! The Sonos Beam Gen 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar is at a near-record low price this Prime Day - grab it while you can!

Yep, it's happened: there's been some Sonos discounts as part of Prime Day. You can get the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for $369 (was $499.99) at Amazon US, a near-record low for the popular, mid-range soundbar.

• Be sure to check out Amazon's full Prime Day sale

If you're in the UK, there's a deal on the Beam for you, too, as you can pick up the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for £327 (was £449) at Amazon UK. It's not the cheapest we've ever seen, but a discount on Sonos is still worth it!

We've seen a few great soundbar deals on the first day of Amazon Prime Day, and a discount on one of the best soundbars, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), is always welcome.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar : was $499.99 now $369 at Amazon The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a compact soundbar that still delivers a mighty sound. It's got strong bass, excellent detail, and even effective virtual surround sound mapping. It's even great for music, too, with Wi-Fi streaming for improved audio quality. Discounts on Sonos products don't come around often, and this one takes it to a near-record-low price – it's only been $10 cheaper before.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar : was £449.99 now £327 at Amazon This deal knocks 27% off the excellent Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar, and although it's not the cheapest we've seen, it's been £299 once before; it's still a great offer on a rarely discounted soundbar. Powerful and immersive yet compact, the Beam is a brilliant soundbar for those looking to save space. Even music fans will appreciate its playback quality, thanks to its Wi-Fi streaming capabilities.

In our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, we were impressed by its wide soundstage and its powerful bass, which provided plenty of heft despite its compact size. It also demonstrates excellent control and clarity when playing music, a skill not every soundbar can achieve.

I've had plenty of experience with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2). Working in AV retail, it was one of my go-to soundbars for a mid-range price or for those wanting to save space, and it managed to deliver on performance every time I plugged it in.

More Prime Day soundbar deals in the US

Save 40% Sony HT-S2000: was $499 now $299 at Amazon This Prime Day, you can score the sensational Sony HT-S2000 for 40% less. For under $300, you'll unlock expansive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, ultra clean audio, and a great set of features. This is the joint-lowest price I've ever seen this standalone soundbar drop to at Amazon, so it's well worth checking out if you're working with a smaller space or if you're on a budget.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6: was $648 now $448 at Amazon And one final Sony deal. The Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 is more than 30% off this Prime Day. In our review, we praised the soundbar's great sound quality, ease of setup and tuneable audio. At less than $450, you're getting an earth-shaking sub and clear main bar which partner together for fantastic movie watching experiences, so don't miss out!

More Prime Day soundbar deals in the UK

Save 40% Sony HT-S2000: was £449 now £269 at Amazon For some reason, Amazon is no longer displaying this soundbar as being 'on sale,' but £269 is far cheaper than its original £449 list price. In our Sony HT-S2000 review, we praised this awesome value all-in-one soundbar for being pleasingly compact yet still packing a real punch. With amazing Atmos effects and plenty of features to play around with, it's hard to believe you can get it for such a low price!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK