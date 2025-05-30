The impressive Sonos Arc Ultra Dolby Atmos soundbar just got its first discount, for an all-in-one movie audio upgrade

The Sonos Arc Ultra is a superb soundbar, but it's also a pricey one – so any discount is very welcome. And right now, there's a pretty generous discount at Amazon, where the Sonos Arc Ultra is down to $899 (was $999) in the US, and it's also dropped to £899 (was £999) in the UK. The deal's good for both the white and the black model, too.

Saving 10% means a pretty big chunk of cash when you're paying this much for a soundbar, especially when it's such a new product: Sonos does discount its products eventually, but it usually waits a while. This is the first time Amazon has offered a discount since the Ultra launched in November last year.

Today's best Sonos Arc Ultra deal

Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar: was $999 now $899 at Amazon We think that the Sonos Arc Ultra is the best one-box Dolby Atmos soundbar in its price bracket, and getting $100 off that price is very welcome. It's a typically Sonos product with superb sound, and we were very impressed by its Dolby Atmos performance: if you want a really immersive spatial audio experience but don't want to run speaker cable everywhere then this is a really good solution. Its bass is very impressive for a subwoofer-less soundbar, giving that home theater impact. And, of course, it's part of the wider Sonos ecosystem of multi-room audio.

Sonos Arc Ultra: was £999 now £899 at Amazon A 10% discount on the Sonos Arc Ultra in the UK might not seem like much when you're spending this amount of money, but this is a premium product that brings cinematic sound to your living room. If you do not need HDMI passthrough ports or DTS-HD, then you'll be hard pressed to find a better all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar solution for the price.

Why we like the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar

As we said in our Sonos Arc Ultra review, "The Sonos Arc Ultra is the best-sounding one-box soundbar you can buy today for the price... it takes everything that was good about the original Arc and cranks it up to the next level. Better Dolby Atmos effects, better bass, better speech clarity, better connectivity."

It excels in multiple areas: the bass is exceptional for something so compact; the dialogue is very clear without sounding artificially enhanced; and its Dolby Atmos layering and positioning is genuinely impressive with excellent height and width.

(Image credit: Future)

There's another important reason to consider this particular soundbar: it's a vast improvement over its predecessors when it comes to music playback. It's an improvement for movie soundtracks too, but the musical performance of the Arc Ultra is streets ahead of previous Sonos soundbars.

Our review was based on using the Sonos Arc Ultra on its own, where it did a tremendous job. But you can also use it with other Sonos kit, for example by adding rear Sonos speakers and the Sonos Sub 4. That means if you buy the Arc Ultra now and decide you want an even more impressive home theater setup later on, it's easy to upgrade.