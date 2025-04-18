There's a massive $500 off the best mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar on Best Buy

Even if you own one of the best TVs, you will benefit hugely from buying one of the best soundbars to go with it. And now you can bag this Samsung HW-Q850D soundbar at Best Buy for $599.99 (was $1099.99), which is a huge $500 saving on one of the best mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbars.

Even though it has a slightly different name, this version pairs the excellent Samsung HW-Q800D with a set of wireless rear speakers so you can upgrade to the full 7.1 surround sound experience. All at a massively discounted price, too.

Today's best Samsung soundbar deal

Samsung HW-Q850D Soundbar: was $1,099.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy This is a very powerful sound system for the price, packing in a lot of speakers, including real upfiring Dolby Atmos drivers. The rear speakers need to be connected to a control box, but otherwise are wireless from the front soundbar. Samsung's soundbars always deliver great dynamic range for the price, so this looks like a stone-cold bargain following the $500 discount.

In our Samsung HW-Q800D Soundbar review, we labeled it "a truly excellent 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, which boasts crisp vocals, rumbling bass and engrossing expansiveness. If you’re looking to unleash truly cinematic sound into your living space, look no further than the Samsung HW-Q800D".

The Samsung HW-Q800D is a soundbar and subwoofer combo, but when you add the rear speakers in the HW-Q850D Best Buy version, you get the full 7.1.2 surround sound experience. The Dolby Atmos and DTS:X effects are bolstered by upfiring speakers, which deliver outstanding quality whether you're watching TV, movies, or just listening to music.

Other features include SpaceFit Sound Pro, which uses the soundbar’s built-in mic to tailor audio to fit your room’s acoustics. Brilliant. There's also Samsung Q-Symphony, which can integrate your recent Samsung TV’s speakers with the soundbar output for an even more expansive sonic experience.

Gamers will be disappointed by the lack of 4K 120Hz HDMI passthrough, but a specialized game mode, which optimizes surround sound for in-game action and 4K HDR passthrough, makes up for it.

Check out our how to choose and buy a soundbar guide if you're not sure where to start. This contains expert advice on how to get the right one to suit your TV and room. Additionally, our best soundbars guide provides comparisons and will help you narrow down your options.