I love Samsung’s Dolby Atmos soundbars – and this early Prime Day deal slashes a five-star model to a record-low price

Amazon Prime Day this year runs from July 8-11. That's still several weeks away, but there have already been some excellent deals ahead of the event, including ones on Samsung's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbars.

If you're in the US, you can get the Samsung HW-Q990C (2023) for $848 (was $1,899.99) at Walmart. This is the lowest price I've seen on this excellent Dolby Atmos system.

If you're in the UK, the Samsung HW-Q990D (2024) has had its price slashed to £699 at Crampton & Moore. It's been marginally cheaper before (£745), but that's still a superb price for this brilliant Dolby Atmos system.

Today's best Samsung HW-Q990C deal in the US

Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,899.99 now $848 at Walmart The Samsung HW-Q990C is a powerhouse Dolby Atmos soundbar system. Its surround sound is immersive and dynamic, and it also delivers powerful bass and clear speech. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming support, it's great for music too, particularly Dolby Atmos tracks. This deal slashes the HW-Q990C down to a record-low price of $848, which is a phenomenal deal for a phenomenal soundbar.

Today's best Samsung HW-Q990D deal in the UK

Samsung HW-Q990D 11.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,699 now £699 at Amazon The Samsung HW-Q990D delivers powerful bass, clear speech and immersive surround sound. It also comes with an extra HDMI 2.1 port, which supports 4K, 144Hz for gamers, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for music streaming. This deal knocks the HW-Q990D to a new record-low of £699, an amazing value for this full-blown Atmos system.

Both the Samsung HW-Q990C and Samsung HW-Q990D earned five stars in our reviews. Both have featured on our list of the best soundbars thanks to their powerful, but nuanced sound and impressive surround immersion. Bass on both is powerful yet controlled, and speech is clear and well-balanced.

The HW-Q990D does have better control and more features than its predecessor, namely a HDMI 2.1 port that supports 4K 120Hz for current-gen consoles, but both soundbars deliver a cinema-like experience at home and are easily two of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars in recent years.