Prime Day may still be a couple of weeks away, running from July 8-11, but plenty of great discounts are already happening. This deal involves our pick for the best TV for sport.

If you're in the US, you can get the 65-inch Samsung QN90D for $1,297.99 (was $1,797.99) at Amazon, a new record-low price for the 65-inch model!

In the UK, the 65-inch Samsung QN90D is available for £1,049 (was £1,399) at Crampton & Moore. That's not the cheapest we've ever seen it (it's been £1,019 before), but it's very close and still a very good deal.

Today's best Samsung QN90D deals

Samsung 65-inch QN90D 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,297.99 at Amazon The Samsung QN90D is a feature-packed, bright TV that delivers great picture quality and a fantastic gaming experience, but it's what it can do with sports and daytime viewing that makes it such a valuable TV. This deal takes the 65-inch model down to a lowest-ever price of $12,97.99. That's 28% off its normal price!

Samsung 65-inch QN90D 4K mini-LED TV: was £1,399 now £1,049 at Crampton and Moore One of the best mini-LED TVs of 2024, the Samsung QN90D is ideal for sports fans, with high brightness, great motion processing, and an anti-reflection screen for daytime viewing. It's also great for gaming and movies. Ahead of Prime Day, the 65-inch model has had its price slashed to £1,049, a near record-low price (it's been £1,019 in the past).

The Samsung QN90D was one of 2024's best TVs. Its combination of high brightness, an effective anti-reflection screen and ultra-responsive motion processing makes it an ideal TV for sports, especially in bright rooms and daytime conditions.

The QN90D also counts among the best gaming TVs, with an extensive list of gaming features. These include 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro) and ALLM, all supported on four HDMI 2.1 ports. It also features Samsung's Gaming Hub with tons of cloud-based apps, a perfect feature for those without a console.