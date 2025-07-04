The Samsung QN90D is our top TV for sports – and it has a big discount in Best Buy's 4th of July sale

The best way to watch sport is with a big screen. Thankfully, you can get the Samsung QN90D 75-inch for $1,999.99 (was $2,499.99) at Best Buy as part of the 4th July sales.

The Samsung QN90D is rated as the best TV for sport by us, because it combines high brightness, ultra-responsive performance and superb motion processing. This isn't the lowest price we've seen the 75-inch Samsung QN90D, but it's still an excellent offer for this TV.

4th July deal: Samsung QN90D 75-inch

Samsung QN90D 75-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy This deal knocks $500 off the Samsung QN90D, our top pick for TVs for sport. It has excellent fullscreen brightness, vibrant colors and super smooth motion, making it a must for sports. It also carries a ton of gaming features, including 4K at 144Hz, variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. It's great for movies too.

In our Samsung QN90D review, we were impressed by its smooth performance, saying "it’s motion where the QN90D shines, handling fast-moving pictures, especially sports, with ease". It also has rich contrast, vibrant colors and high fullscreen brightness making it great for sports an movies.

It's also among the best gaming TVs thanks to its extensive list of features. It supports 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), ALLM and comes with a super-useful Game Hub, with access to loads of cloud gaming apps.

