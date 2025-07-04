The Samsung QN90D is our top TV for sports – and it has a big discount in Best Buy's 4th of July sale
Get the 75-inch Samsung QN90D for $1,999
The best way to watch sport is with a big screen. Thankfully, you can get the Samsung QN90D 75-inch for $1,999.99 (was $2,499.99) at Best Buy as part of the 4th July sales.
• Check out Best Buy's 4th July sale
The Samsung QN90D is rated as the best TV for sport by us, because it combines high brightness, ultra-responsive performance and superb motion processing. This isn't the lowest price we've seen the 75-inch Samsung QN90D, but it's still an excellent offer for this TV.
4th July deal: Samsung QN90D 75-inch
This deal knocks $500 off the Samsung QN90D, our top pick for TVs for sport. It has excellent fullscreen brightness, vibrant colors and super smooth motion, making it a must for sports. It also carries a ton of gaming features, including 4K at 144Hz, variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. It's great for movies too.
In our Samsung QN90D review, we were impressed by its smooth performance, saying "it’s motion where the QN90D shines, handling fast-moving pictures, especially sports, with ease". It also has rich contrast, vibrant colors and high fullscreen brightness making it great for sports an movies.
It's also among the best gaming TVs thanks to its extensive list of features. It supports 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), ALLM and comes with a super-useful Game Hub, with access to loads of cloud gaming apps.
More TV deals at Best Buy
The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at everything you throw at it – and now this 65-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.
The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.
The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price, and it's now only $50 off its lowest-ever price following the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. It offers excellent picture quality and impressive contrast that make TV shows and movies pop. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale has started – here are some hot deals
- Amazon Prime membership: free 30-day trial
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Echo & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.