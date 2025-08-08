This budget soundbar from Bose is an absolute steal at $199.99 on Best Buy
Upgrade your TV sound with this compact and capable soundbar
The best soundbars elevate the listening experience of your TV and bring a truly cinematic quality to the films and shows that you know and love. One of the best at creating these products is Bose, but it often charges a lot for its most premium soundbars. Fortunately, a cheaper option is available, with the Bose TV Speaker now available at Best Buy for $199.99 ($279.99).
The Bose TV speaker is perfect for anyone tight on space and limited on budget. At 594mm length and 56mm height, it'll fit into most small spaces, while still offering an impactful audio upgrade over your built-in TV speakers. And, in terms of price, the $80 saving makes this one a seriously tempting deal.
Today's best Bose TV Speaker deal
This soundbar from Bose promises to boost your TV's tinny built-in speakers without taking up precious space in your home. If you're looking for an affordable option with a reasonable set of essential features – including HDMI ARC support, Bluetooth connectivity and a handy Dialogue mode – then this TV speaker from Bose is a fantastic option. Get it now for under $200.
We've not reviewed the Bose TV Speaker, but the Bose Smart Soundbar and Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar both reviewed well. This TV speaker is at the budget-friendly end of the market, but it still serves up a good set of features, including Bluetooth compatibility and Roku TV integration. It's also easy to set up and use.
In terms of audio quality, Bose claims that the speaker provides great sound, clear dialogue, and surprisingly rich and deep sound. We can't vouch for any of this, but we know Bose often delivers in these areas.
If this deal isn't for you, then we recommend checking out our best soundbars for all budgets – you're sure to find something that suits your budget and your requirements.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.