This budget soundbar from Bose is an absolute steal at $199.99 on Best Buy

The best soundbars elevate the listening experience of your TV and bring a truly cinematic quality to the films and shows that you know and love. One of the best at creating these products is Bose, but it often charges a lot for its most premium soundbars. Fortunately, a cheaper option is available, with the Bose TV Speaker now available at Best Buy for $199.99 ($279.99).

The Bose TV speaker is perfect for anyone tight on space and limited on budget. At 594mm length and 56mm height, it'll fit into most small spaces, while still offering an impactful audio upgrade over your built-in TV speakers. And, in terms of price, the $80 saving makes this one a seriously tempting deal.

Today's best Bose TV Speaker deal

Bose TV Speaker: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This soundbar from Bose promises to boost your TV's tinny built-in speakers without taking up precious space in your home. If you're looking for an affordable option with a reasonable set of essential features – including HDMI ARC support, Bluetooth connectivity and a handy Dialogue mode – then this TV speaker from Bose is a fantastic option. Get it now for under $200.

We've not reviewed the Bose TV Speaker, but the Bose Smart Soundbar and Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar both reviewed well. This TV speaker is at the budget-friendly end of the market, but it still serves up a good set of features, including Bluetooth compatibility and Roku TV integration. It's also easy to set up and use.

In terms of audio quality, Bose claims that the speaker provides great sound, clear dialogue, and surprisingly rich and deep sound. We can't vouch for any of this, but we know Bose often delivers in these areas.

If this deal isn't for you, then we recommend checking out our best soundbars for all budgets – you're sure to find something that suits your budget and your requirements.