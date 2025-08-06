Pandora confirms data breach - customer data stolen, here's what we know

Pandora notified its customers of a data breach

Hackers stole people's names and email addresses

Unconfirmed reports named ShinyHunters as perpetrators

Jewelry powerhouse Pandora has confirmed suffering a cyberattack which saw it lose sensitive customer information.

The company revealed the news in a data breach notification letter sent to affected customers which said, “We are writing to inform you that Pandora has experienced a cyber security attack, where some customer information was accessed through a third-party platform that we use.

“We want to reassure you that the attack has been stopped, and as a result we have further strengthened our security measures.”

ShinyHunters

Pandora stressed that “only very common types” of data were exfiltrated - names, and email addresses. Passwords, credit card details, and similar confidential data was not taken.

The company also said that its investigation determined that the data has not yet been abused, but it recommends users stay vigilant, and keep track of unsolicited email messages, or online interactions asking for their data.

“Therefore, we recommend that you do not click on links or download attachments from unknown sources,” it said.

The company did not say who the threat actors were, how they managed to access Pandora’s networks, or how many people were affected by this incident.

However BleepingComputer claims the attack was most likely the work of ShinyHunters who broke into Pandora’s Salesforce database.

According to the publication, ShinyHunters has been looking for a way into corporate Salesforce databases since January 2025 and have been using different social engineering and phishing tactics.

Apparently, one worked, and ShinyHunters are now saying they will “perform a mass sale or leak” of companies that decline to pay the ransom.

Salesforce, on the other hand, confirmed that its solutions were not compromised.

"Salesforce has not been compromised, and the issues described are not due to any known vulnerability in our platform. While Salesforce builds enterprise-grade security into everything we do, customers also play a critical role in keeping their data safe — especially amid a rise in sophisticated phishing and social engineering attacks," Salesforce told the publication.