Prime Day is about to kick off, with Amazon set to run its big annual sale from July 8 through to July 11. But if you're looking to take your home cinema setup to new heights this summer, there's no need to wait for the main event. That's right, the Samsung HW-Q990F is just $1,497 (was $1,999) at Amazon US and only £1,244 (was £1,699) at Amazon UK.

• Find more incredible deals from Amazon's full sale

These huge price cuts mean that the HW-Q990F is available for a record-low price, making it even easier to recommend this exemplary soundbar system. With amazing Dolby Atmos effects, an all-new compact subwoofer and wonderful ease-of-use, it's easily one of the best soundbars around.

I'll drill into more details down below, but if you want to uncover more great offers, take a peek at our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Early Prime Day deal: Samsung HW-Q990F (US)

Save 25% Samsung HW-Q990F: was $1,999 now $1,497 at Amazon The Samsung HW-Q990F was only released in May, but you can already grab it for $500 less with this awesome offer. The Q990F is a top-tier 11.1.4 surround sound system, which combines a main soundbar, two rears and a redesigned sub to elevate your movie nights to new heights.

Early Prime Day deal: Samsung HW-Q990F (UK)

Save 27% Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £1,244 at Amazon It may be one of Samsung's latest soundbars, but you can already get the exquisite HW-Q990F for £450 less than usual over at Amazon. When I tested this 11.1.4 system out, I was wowed by its all-powerful bass output, impressive expansiveness and fountain of smart features. At this price, you'll struggle to find a better multi-box soundbar.

In our Samsung HW-Q990F review, we heaped praise on the soundbar system for its powerful, immersive audio, nifty sound-enhancing features and new 300W subwoofer.

I was lucky enough to test out the Q990F myself and I was really impressed with its ability to map cross-screen movements, blast distortion-free audio at high volume, and work in tandem with our Samsung TV's built-in speakers via the Q-Symphony feature. If you've got the space, I'd argue that this is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars that money can buy, and at this price, it's a great time to snap one up.

If the Samsung HW-Q990F is still a little on the pricey side for your liking, I've found some more fantastic soundbar deals to sift through. Check those out down below.

More early Prime Day Samsung soundbar deals (US)

Save 40% Sony HT-S2000: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy Over at Best Buy, you can grab the Sony HT-S2000 for 40% less right now. For less than $300, you can unlock expansive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, clear sound quality, and a fun set of features. This is one of the lowest prices I've ever seen this soundbar drop to, so it's well worth checking out if you're working with a smaller space or budget.

More early Prime Day Samsung soundbar deals (UK)

Samsung HW-Q990D: was £800 now £738 at Amazon The Q990F's predecessor also offers powerful, immersive sound, fuelled by 22 speakers (across four units). If you want cinematic viewing experiences at home without the need for cables, this is a top option. While you're not getting the biggest discount here, it's a bonus on a soundbar that's worth a good deal more than its £738 sale price.