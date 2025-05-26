These 4 Memorial Day soundbar deals are some of the best we've seen – and our favorite Dolby Atmos model is among them

Memorial Day sales are in full swing today. That means there's no better time to upgrade your TV sound with a soundbar, and we've found four deals to suit every budget and situation.

First up, the marvellous Samsung HW-Q800D is back to a record-low $597.99 (was $997.99) at B & H Photo & Video. Next, the Sonos Arc is available for $599.99 (was $899.99) at Best Buy – another record-low price for this music and movie powerhouse.

For those who want a solid mid-range offering, the Sony HT-S2000 is back to a lowest-ever price of $298 (was $498) at Amazon. And finally, for those looking for a no-frills, affordable upgrade, check out the Amazon Fire TV soundbar for a record-low $89.99 (was $119.99).

Today's best soundbar deals

Samsung HW-Q800D 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar : was $997.99 now $597.99 at BHPhoto The Samsung HW-Q800D delivers dynamic, punchy audio with weighty, impactful bass thanks to its included subwoofer. It also has up-firing speakers to offer engaging and immersive Dolby Atmos effects. It sits at the top of our list of the best soundbars for good reason. This deal takes it back down to a lowest-ever $597.99 – a steal for a soundbar of this calibre.

Sonos Arc 5.0.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar : was $899 now $599 at Best Buy The Sonos Arc is an excellent all-in-one soundbar for those looking for something that can deliver for both movies and music. Its wide soundstage, impressive audio presentation and surprisingly meaty bass (for an all-in-one unit) make it a great all-rounder. It can, of course, be expanded on with Sonos' range of speakers and subwoofers. With the arrival of the Sonos Arc Ultra, the Arc has had its price slashed to $599.99 - a $300 savings from its original price.

Amazon Fire TV 2.0 channel soundbar: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon For those looking for a cheap, no-frills, straightforward upgrade on their TV's sound, the Amazon Fire TV soundbar is a solid option. It delivers clear speech, spacious virtual surround sound and is easy to set up. There's no Dolby Atmos support, but it does have DTS Virtual: X. At under $90, it's a very budget-friendly option.

All of these soundbars have featured on our list of the best soundbars, and the Samsung HW-Q800D is still at the top of the list. No other soundbar offers this level of performance for the money. Its impactful yet nuanced audio performance is only made more surprising by its immersive surround sound. It earned four-and-a-half out of five stars in our Samsung HW-Q800D review, and for good reason.

The Sonos Arc is a powerhouse for both movies and music. If you're looking for a soundbar to do both, you can't really go wrong with it. It earned four and a half out of five stars in our Sonos Arc review for its performance, so whenever there's a discount, it's worth taking note.

The Sony HT-S2000 scored four and a half out of five stars in our Sony HT-S2000 review. It has no business delivering the level of immersion and clarity it does given its basic speaker array – but somehow it manages. If you're looking for an affordable, accomplished Dolby Atmos soundbar, it's an excellent option.

The Amazon Fire TV soundbar is a plucky, cheap soundbar that delivers an upgrade over your TV's tinny speakers with better dialogue clarity for a budget price, something we commended in our Amazon Fire TV soundbar review.