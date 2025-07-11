It's all coming to an end, folks. Amazon's 2025 Prime Day sale ends at Midnight PDT, which means you have just hours left to grab a bargain. As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered every single Amazon Prime Day, I've scoured the sale to put together a list of the best Prime Day tech deals.



It wasn't hard to find really good tech deals, thanks to record-low prices on OLED TVs, Apple devices, smart home gadgets, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, headphones, and more. You'll find products on sale that we've reviewed here at TechRadar, offering rare and impressive discounts that you won't find outside of major holiday sales, such as Prime Day.



Below, I've listed links to Amazon's most popular Prime Day categories, followed by today's top tech deals that are still available. I've also highlighted my top 15 picks, including AirPods, Kindle, Samsung's Frame TV, and Amazon's handy smart home gadgets, like the Echo Spot and Blink Mini 2 security camera.



Remember, you must be a Prime member to shop today's deals, and if you aren't a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Prime Day ends at Midnight PDT, which means a majority of today's deals will expire in hours.

The 15 best Amazon Prime Day deals - editor's picks

Insignia 65-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The best budget big-screen TV deal I've found for Prime Day is Insignia's 65-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $279.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, color night vision with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $124.99 at Amazon Amazon Prime Day features an OK, if a little disappointing, deal on the latest Kindle Paperwhite. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 12-week battery life, glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light, and storage space for thousands of books. This is a good buy and one of the best ereaders out there, it's just a shame that the days of even bigger discounts are well in the past.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be one of the best Prime Day deals: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further on Prime Day itself. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $348 now $193 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are still some of the best over-ear headphones and are now down to a terrific price in Amazon's Prime Day sale – although they were a few dollars cheaper earlier this week. These wireless headphones combine top-notch audio, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point. Plus, they're $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 and even cheaper than the latest XM6, which are both only minor upgrades.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,497.99 now $797.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Prime Day purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $797.99 – a new record-low price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $379 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip delivers an incredible level of power, complemented by an 8.3-inch display that looks stunningly beautiful. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $120 discount brings the iPad mini down to its lowest-ever price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The feature-packed Galaxy Watch 7 is on sale for its lowest price yet. Its sleek, bezel-free design, shiny Super AMOLED display, and sturdy, adjustable band offer durability and comfort without tackiness. Health and fitness tracking is guaranteed, alongside other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms, and Samsung Pay.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Dyson Airwrap Origin: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Amazon's deal is on the Dyson Airwrap (2022) – it's not the newest version, but it's still an excellent hair styler. This 20% off deal matches the lowest price we've recorded on this model. Dyson has discontinued it, and at some point, you'll run out of chances to pick up an Airwrap for this kind of low price. Relatively speaking, of course, as it's still very expensive.

HP Chromebook 14: was $389.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Processor N100

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB I rarely see a laptop with 8GB of RAM for under $200, so this HP Chromebook 14 is a huge bargain in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Even with that added performance, it's still a fairly basic device best suited to light use and schoolwork. That's backed up even more with the lean ChromeOS powering it and exceptional all-day battery life, making it an excellent portable option at a stunningly affordable price.

Amazon Prime Day deals under $30

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $6.99 at Amazon My top pick for the best cheap Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb, available for just $6.99, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control lights and appliances with just your voice.

Energizer AA Batteries Alkaline Power, 32 Count: was $19.98 now $13.29 at Amazon Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to stock up on household essentials, including batteries, which are a must-have for the upcoming school year and holidays. The retailer has a 32-pack of AA Energizer batteries for only $13.29, which is the lowest price I've ever seen.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.99 now $17.49 at Amazon Before we get super carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance – if JLab had managed that for around the price of two Frappuccinos, we could all go home. But they also aren't half bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this outrageous asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more. I've been testing earbuds since 2019 and I love them.

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug: was $19 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of Apple products and on a budget, Apple's wired headphones are on sale for only $15.99 - a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a USB-C port and feature a built-in remote and microphone.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub: was $25 now $19 at Amazon The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub is the perfect office companion. Speedy 5 Gbps data transfer across three ports, a 4K HDMI hookup, and 85W pass-through charging. Just don't lend it to your coworkers, or you'll likely never see it again.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Save 25% Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $22.61 at Amazon This smart garage door controller is one of those products that you'll question how you ever lived without. For just $22.61, you'll be able to not only open or close your garage door with the touch of a button, but you can also check the status from anywhere.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to its record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and packs infrared night video, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Kindles & Fire tablets

Amazon Kindle: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the annual Prime Day sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's $40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At $85, this Prime Day deal matches the record-low price for the ereader, but is far from the bigger discounts I've seen in previous years.

