Amazon's huge Father's Day tech sale ends today - here are 25 deals I'd add to my cart

Happy Father's Day, and while it's too late to get a gift for dad, it's not too late to take advantage of Amazon's massive Father's Day sale that ends today. The retailer has incredible deals on best-selling tech gadgets, including smart home devices, AirPods, TVs, tablets, smartwatches, and more.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's Father's Day sale and hand-picked the 25 best deals worth buying. All the items listed below are highly rated tech gadgets that have all received impressive discounts and offer incredible value.



A few of my favorite Father's Day deals include Amazon's Echo Spot smart alarm clock on sale for $64.99, Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for a record-low price of $99, and the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for only $24.99.



Shop more of today's best tech deals for dad below, and keep in mind that Amazon's Father's Day ends today, which means you have just hours left to grab a bargain.

The 25 best Father's Day tech deals at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get Dad a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick, which is 50% off when you apply the code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon If you want to spend a bit more on dad, the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout). It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon Amazon's Father's Day sale includes the best-selling Echo Pop for just $24.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon Another pair of budget headphones for dad is the Sony WH-CH520, which are on sale for only $38. The headphones offer exceptionally long-lasting battery life, impressive audio quality, and support for a companion app that allows for customizing the EQ. Sure, you're not going to get fancy features like active noise cancellation here, but that's to be expected at a price like this.

JBL Go 4 : was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon The JBL Go 4 speaker would be a fun and useful tech gift for dad, and it's on sale for its lowest price yet. The tiny Bluetooth speaker sounds bigger than its dimensions and has an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, meaning it can easily survive a trip to the beach or a dip in the pool.

Ring Outdoor Cam (Stick Up Cam): was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Amazon has the Ring Outdoor Cam on sale for only $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price. The Alexa-enabled security camera can be placed anywhere, thanks to its versatile mounting options, and features live view, color night vision, and motion-activated notifications.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. This just might be the tech gift I get for my dad, and it's on sale for $64.99.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: was $119.99 now $64.99 at Amazon Tablets make great Father's Day gift ideas, and Amazon has its Fire HD 8 Plus on sale for just $64.99. It has a big, bright 8-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an enhanced octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Roku Ultra 2024: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Roku Ultra 2024 is the manufacturer's fastest, most powerful streaming device on the market. It boasts speedy processing power, a user-friendly remote control, and support for coveted streaming features like Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. This is just off its lowest price by a few bucks, and even though it's nearly twice the price of Roku's second-most-expensive streamer, it's worth the price if dad likes to stream movies and shows.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The best Apple deal from Amazon's sale is the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for 99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $99.99 at Amazon Give dad a pair of premium over-ear headphones for under $100 with the Beats Solo 4. This model supports lossless audio that you can listen to via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable, and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249.95 now $199.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Sense 2 brings advanced fitness and health tracking with a vibrant display, sleep, ECG, SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and more. While pricey, today's Father's Day deal brings the price down to $199.95.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon One of the best Father's Day deals is the best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon Another impressive Apple deal at Amazon's Father's Day sale is the latest entry-level iPad, now available at its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Packing a great 10.2-inch glare-free 300 ppi screen, the Kindle Scribe is your ideal companion for dad, especially now that it's down to a record-low price. It looks good, even when reading outside, while its writing abilities are far improved over the earlier model. Up to 12 weeks of battery life makes it a great travel buddy, too.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy for my own dad if he needed an affordable and capable display.

Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger budget display for dad, Amazon has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99—an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,226.99 at Amazon The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience. Amazon's Father's Day sale slashes $1,200 off the price.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is our best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,496.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

PS5 Pro: was $699.99 now $649 at Amazon If you want to become Dad's favorite, Amazon has the PS5 Pro on sale for its lowest price yet. For your money, you're getting the powerful PS5 Pro console, a DualSense wireless controller, 2TB SSD, 2 Horizontal Stand Feet, an HDMI cable, and an AC power cord.