There's a massive tech sale at Amazon – clearance prices on Apple, Samsung and LG

That awkward period between spring and summer is a great time to find clearance prices on best-selling tech gadgets. Case in point: Amazon's latest tech sale is filled with record-low prices on top-rated TVs, tablets, headphones, smart home devices, and smartwatches from brands like Samsung, Apple, and LG.



• Shop more Amazon deals



To help you find the best of the best tech deals, I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked the 25 top deals. Amazon is offering clearance prices to make room for new 2025 products. That means you score record-low prices on older, but still excellent tech gadgets, many of which the team here at TechRadar has reviewed.



A few highlights include the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $299, the Echo Sport smart speaker alarm clock on sale for $54.99, and this Insiginia 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price $349.99.



Remember that these are limited-time offers, and thanks to uncertainty around tariffs, this is an excellent opportunity to score a tech gadget at a clearance price.

Amazon's 25 best tech deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest deal from today's sale is this Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon has the all-new Echo Pop for just $27.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $54.99 when you apply the code ECHOSPOT25 at checkout.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. For just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout), it's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for an incredible price of $44.99. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $119.95 at Amazon Add a Fitbit fitness tracking to your wellness routine, with this 25% discount on the best-selling Charge 6. The ergonomic band and slender display provide sleep monitoring, multisport tracking, ECG, GPS, contactless payments, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $89.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon If you want quality-sounding earbuds, but don't want to break the bank, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.95. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon At a record-low price, the latest Samsung smartwatch is more affordable than ever. At 33% less than the RRP, you get extensive health and fitness tracking alongside other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms, and Samsung Pay. Considering all this is displayed on an incredible AMOLED display makes it that bit sweeter.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at amazon.com The Bose QuietComfort headphones are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling cans, and they're $100 off at Amazon. In addition to the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

Apple iPad A16: was $349 now $299 at Amazon Apple's latest entry-level iPad was released last month, and Amazon's tech sale is offering it for a record-low price – that's incredible value for a powerful budget-friendly tablet. The iPad 11 packs Apple's A16 chip for laptop-like speed, 128GB of storage, an impressive camera system, and an all-day battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is still Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, and it's down to a record-low price of just $299. The smartwatch features Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $324.99 at Amazon Packing a great 10.2-inch glare-free 300 ppi screen, the Kindle Scribe is your ideal companion on any trip – especially after this first-ever discount on the brand-new version. It looks good, even when reading outside, while its writing abilities are far improved over the earlier model. Today's deal from Amazon is a return to a record-low price.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $997.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display, and the 55-inch model just dropped to $997.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499 at Best Buy LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,499.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. This particular set has been $100 cheaper before, but today's discount is still great. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.