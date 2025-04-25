Amazon just launched a huge weekend tech sale: here are my 21 top picks from $8.49
Fire Tablets, iPads, OLED TVs, smart home gadgets, and more
You've made it through another week, and if you're looking to treat yourself to a best-selling tech device, you've come to the right place. Amazon has just launched a huge weekend sale, with deals on top-rated TVs, smart home gadgets, tablets, Apple devices, smartwatches, and more.
As a deals editor with over seven years of experience writing about tech bargains, I've gone through Amazon's weekend sale and hand-picked 21 stand-out offers. You can find record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling smart home devices, best-rated OLED TVs, Apple's newest devices, and other tech gadgets from brands like Sony, Fitbit, and LG.
A few highlights include the Fire 7 tablet on sale for only $44.99, this handy Kasa smart light bulb on sale for $8.49, and LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99.
Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and thanks to uncertainty around tariffs, this is an excellent opportunity to score a tech gadget at a discounted price.
Amazon's weekend tech sale: the 21 best deals
Amazon's cheapest deal from today's sale is this Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.
Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for just $18.65. The smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.
You can get the two top-rated Ring Indoor Cams for $69.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications, two-way talk, and 1080p HD video with Live View and Color Night Vision.
Watch over your home day or night with the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, on sale for $119.99 – $10 more than the record-low price. The security camera features two motion-activated LED spotlights that activate when motion is detected, color night vision, and two-way audio.
The Ring Floodlight Camera Wired Plus is on sale for its lowest price yet. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.
Amazon has the best-selling Fitbit Charge 6 on sale for $119.95, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The ergonomic band and slender display provide sleep monitoring, multisport tracking, ECG, GPS, contactless payments, and more.
The cheapest Apple Watch you can buy is on sale for $169 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch Series 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now, but they are still one of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5, which are only a minor upgrade. Today's deal from Amazon shaves $100 off the price.
Amazon's cheapest Fire tablet deal is the compact Fire 7, on sale for $44.99, only $5 more than the record-low price. You get a seven-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all for under $50, which is an absolute steal.
Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is now under $100. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
If you want the biggest and best Amazon tablet, you can grab the Fire Max 11 for $184.99. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.
The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft looks gorgeous with a seven-inch color display, which is high contrast yet offers paper-like color that's easy on your eyes. A single charge offers up to eight weeks of battery life, while the ereader is also waterproof, so you really don’t have to think too hard about how to maintain it. Optimized for reading in color, it looks beautiful.
Apple's latest entry-level iPad was released last month, and Amazon is offering a $30 discount, bringing the price down to $319.99 – an incredible value for a powerful tablet. The iPad 11 packs Apple's A16 chip for laptop-like speed, 128GB of storage, an impressive camera system, and an all-day battery life.
Apple's MacBook Air M4 was just released last month, and Amazon already has a first-time discount, bringing the price down to $909. It's a fantastic price for a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip, plus an all-day battery life.
Amazon's best budget small-screen TV deal is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV, which is on sale for only $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Amazon's best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $229.99 - a new record-low price. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's deal brings the 50-inch model to $339.99.
Amazon has Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV for just $268. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV is down to $1,396.99 - $50 more than the Black Friday record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
