Amazon just launched a huge weekend tech sale: here are my 21 top picks from $8.49

You've made it through another week, and if you're looking to treat yourself to a best-selling tech device, you've come to the right place. Amazon has just launched a huge weekend sale, with deals on top-rated TVs, smart home gadgets, tablets, Apple devices, smartwatches, and more.



As a deals editor with over seven years of experience writing about tech bargains, I've gone through Amazon's weekend sale and hand-picked 21 stand-out offers. You can find record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling smart home devices, best-rated OLED TVs, Apple's newest devices, and other tech gadgets from brands like Sony, Fitbit, and LG.



A few highlights include the Fire 7 tablet on sale for only $44.99, this handy Kasa smart light bulb on sale for $8.49, and LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99.



Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and thanks to uncertainty around tariffs, this is an excellent opportunity to score a tech gadget at a discounted price.

Amazon's weekend tech sale: the 21 best deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest deal from today's sale is this Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini (Two Pack): was $29.99 now $18.65 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for just $18.65. The smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Ring Indoor Cam, two pack: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon You can get the two top-rated Ring Indoor Cams for $69.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications, two-way talk, and 1080p HD video with Live View and Color Night Vision.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Watch over your home day or night with the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, on sale for $119.99 – $10 more than the record-low price. The security camera features two motion-activated LED spotlights that activate when motion is detected, color night vision, and two-way audio.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon The Ring Floodlight Camera Wired Plus is on sale for its lowest price yet. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $119.95 at Amazon Amazon has the best-selling Fitbit Charge 6 on sale for $119.95, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The ergonomic band and slender display provide sleep monitoring, multisport tracking, ECG, GPS, contactless payments, and more.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch you can buy is on sale for $169 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch Series 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $348 now $248 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now, but they are still one of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5, which are only a minor upgrade. Today's deal from Amazon shaves $100 off the price.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Fire tablet deal is the compact Fire 7, on sale for $44.99, only $5 more than the record-low price. You get a seven-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all for under $50, which is an absolute steal.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is now under $100. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $184.99 at Amazon If you want the biggest and best Amazon tablet, you can grab the Fire Max 11 for $184.99. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $224.99 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft looks gorgeous with a seven-inch color display, which is high contrast yet offers paper-like color that's easy on your eyes. A single charge offers up to eight weeks of battery life, while the ereader is also waterproof, so you really don’t have to think too hard about how to maintain it. Optimized for reading in color, it looks beautiful.

Apple 11-inch iPad, 128GB (2025): was $349 now $319.99 at Amazon Apple's latest entry-level iPad was released last month, and Amazon is offering a $30 discount, bringing the price down to $319.99 – an incredible value for a powerful tablet. The iPad 11 packs Apple's A16 chip for laptop-like speed, 128GB of storage, an impressive camera system, and an all-day battery life.

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13-inch (2025): was $999 now $909 at Amazon Apple's MacBook Air M4 was just released last month, and Amazon already has a first-time discount, bringing the price down to $909. It's a fantastic price for a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip, plus an all-day battery life.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.