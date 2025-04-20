Amazon's 'cheap' tech sale ends today – TVs, tablets, and security cameras from $19.99

If you're taking a break from your Easter celebrations to browse cheap tech deals, you've come to the right place. Amazon has a massive sale on its best-selling tech devices, including TVs, tablets, Ring Doorbells, Echo speakers, security cameras, and Fire TV Sticks.



I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked the 21 best tech gadget deals below, with prices starting at just $19.99. Amazon's devices are best-selling, thanks to their high-tech features at a low cost. You can find record-low prices that you typically won't see outside of holiday sales like Black Friday or Prime Day.



A few highlights include the popular Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $29.99, Amazon's best-selling Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $54.99, and the all-new 43-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV on sale for $23.99.



Amazon's 'cheap' tech sale ends tonight at Midnight, and you might not see price cuts like this until the next big holiday sale event.

Amazon's 'cheap' tech sale: the 21 best deals

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite device deal from Amazon's tech sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon has the all-new Echo Pop for just $29.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal shaves $15 off the price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer ($8 more than the record-low) for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to its record-low Black Friday price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon My favorite deal from Amazon's tech sale is the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for its lowest price yet. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for an incredible price of $44.99. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your whole home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts that are sent to your phone. Today's deal from Amazon is just $5 shy of the lowest-ever price.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The popular Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for $69.99, thanks to today's $40 discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's deal is the lowest price we've seen this year and $15 shy of the record-low we saw on Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is now under $100. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $324.99 at Amazon Packing a great 10.2-inch glare-free 300 ppi screen, the Kindle Scribe is your ideal companion on any trip – especially after this first-ever discount on the brand-new version. It looks good, even when reading outside, while its writing abilities are far improved over the earlier model. Today's deal from Amazon is a return to a record-low price.

All-new Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $329.99 now $239.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Amazon 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $439.99 now $339.99 at Amazon If you want to upgrade to a QLED display, Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is an excellent choice, and the 43-inch model is on sale for only $339.99. The display boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance