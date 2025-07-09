This LG OLED TV is so cheap, Amazon is practically giving it away for Prime Day - get it before it's gone

I've been hunting for the best deals from day two of Amazon Prime Day, and I just spotted a stunningly cheap price on the highly rated LG C4 OLED TV.



Amazon has the 48-inch model on sale for only $896.99 (originally $1,599.99), which is the lowest price we've ever seen and an unbelievable deal for an OLED display. You could almost say that Amazon is practically giving away the TV at this price.



Although the LG C4 was released last year, it remains at the top of TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV guides, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. The OLED display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.



While $896.99 might not feel cheap (or free for that matter), it's an incredible deal for a feature-packed OLED TV from a reputable brand like LG. Today's discounts on the LG C4 is an exclusive Prime Day deal, which means this is a limited-time offer that ends on Friday, and you must be a Prime member to shop this absolute bargain.

Cheap Prime Day OLED TV: LG 48-inch C4

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $896.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is one of the best TVs you can buy, and Amazon Prime Day just dropped the 48-inch model to a record-low price of just $896.99. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 48-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,596.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 is the successor to the C4, and Amazon is currently offering the 48-inch model at its lowest price yet. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.

Sony Bravia 3 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $698 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays, and this one is designed with many PlayStation 5 features in mind. It's a great option if you want an OLED display for gaming that offers a smooth experience and excellent image quality, thanks to enhancements like Dolby Vision HDR.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,997.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Prime Day purchase, and the 65-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $1,197.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,336.91 at Amazon Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,336.91, which is only $30 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.