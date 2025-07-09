These 9 Lego F1 deals are podium-worthy – and I’m going full throttle on Prime Day
You can get a set for as low as $7.98
F1 is big news right now, with drama both on and off the track. But you don’t need to have a paddock ticket for Spa later this month to get involved, because there are some fantastic Lego sets on sale in the Prime Day deals.
I fell in love with F1 in the 1980s, partly thanks to the incredible duels between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and partly because, well, my surname is McLaren – so how could I not?
There’s a Senna kit among the nine options I’ve pulled out below, but more modern fans from the Drive To Survive generation will also find plenty to love among the nine options I’ve picked out below.
Honestly, not all of them offer massive discounts over the usual price, but there are a couple of standouts. And even if you’re not saving much cash, you are gaining hours of entertainment as you build them.
So check out my top picks below, and also take a look at our other favorite Prime Day Lego deals.
The 9 Best Lego F1 Prime Day Deals
Red Bull may be losing its way in this year’s F1 Championship, but this Lego Speed Champions RBR set should prove a winner whatever happens on track. It’s based on the 2024 RB20 car – so the one that Max Verstappen drove to the title – and has 251 pieces, plus a Minifigure driver. Christian Horner not included (sorry, Christian).
No other F1 team has quite the cachet and romance of Scuderia Ferrari – so this Lego replica of the 2024 SF-24 car will delight the many millions of Tifosi worldwide. It’s not clear whether the Minifigure is based on Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz, but you can just as easily pretend it’s Lewis Hamilton behind the helmet.
Of course, Lego is getting in on the mystery pack craze, and this is perfect for your FI-obsessed kids, or kids-at-heart. Thanks to a 15% discount, you'll get a pick of six of these cars for just over $25. There's no telling which you'll get, but it'll be one of these – RB20, Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams, VCARB, Sauber, Haas, F1 car, or F1 ACADEMY car. If you want the full collection, you'll need to try your luck.
The McLaren F1 team is running away with this year’s Constructors’ title, so now’s the perfect time to delight the budding F1 fan in your life with this Lego City car and driver kit. Right now, it’s available at a neat 40% price cut, from $12.99 to $7.99, too.
Sticking with McLaren, older kids (and grown-ups) will love this 245-piece model of the team’s 2023 car. Sure, they only finished fourth that season – but the distinctive papaya livery and sponsor logos are all wonderfully accurate, right down to the iconic Google Chrome wheel designs.
Aston Martin’s F1 association dates all the way back to 1959, so the iconic Racing Green AMR24 car from 2024 is a worthy addition to any Lego collection. You’re not getting a huge price cut here, but a saving of just over a dollar is still worth having, and more importantly, you’ll gain hours of joy in building the 269-piece set.
If you fell in love with F1 during the Drive To Survive years, then you’ll be well used to the sight of the Mercedes-AMG car at the front of the grid, whether Lewis Hamilton or George Russell was behind the wheel. This 267-piece set is a true-to-life replica of the 2024 W15 car.
Arguably the most iconic driver and car line-up in F1 history, Ayrton Senna and the McLaren MP4/4, is immortalized here in this superb 693-piece Lego set. Not only do you get a replica of the car that won all but one race in the 1988 F1 season, but also a Minifigure model of the late Brazilian legend, complete with podium and trophy, so you can reenact your own duels with Alain Prost.
For the really young F1 fans in your life, look no further than this Lego Duplo playset. It comes with all 10 cars and authentic colors, plus three driver figures, a podium, start lights, and crane toys. No, they may not know their DRS from their pole position at this age, but you can’t get them started too early, right?
