Memorial Day Lego deals start as low as $6 at Amazon – here are my 19 favorite sets, including Star Wars, Technic, and Botanical
Sets, big and smal,l are discounted
With Memorial Day weekend officially here, it’s primetime for scoring discounts on all sorts of items from the excellent Sonos Move 2, a personal favorite of mine, to big screen TVs, myriad Apple devices, and – of course – Lego sets.
And we’re here to talk about the latter as it’s really an excellent time to buy, and a chance to score a Lego set without breaking the bank. Amazon’s Memorial Day sale is discounting a whole host of Lego sets with popular themes like Technic, Botanicals, and Star Wars among many others, and prices starting as low as just $6.
Now, you can search for Lego sets on Amazon or check out the retailer's page on the site, but ahead of time, I’m sharing 19 picks for the best deals on Lego sets this Memorial Day weekend. Some of these even have ultra-fast free shipping for Prime members, so you might be able to build before the holiday ends!
Today's 19 Best Memorial Day Lego Deals
Lego City is probably one of the most recognizable themes from the brick-building brand, and whether you have other sets or this is your first, this Police Car with Minifigure is a fun set to get started with. Plus, for Memorial Day, this 94-piece set is just $9.99.
The live-action Lilo & Stitch just hit theaters, and you can build the iconic character in a lovely Lego form, complete with an ice cream cone in hand and a Hawaiian shirt. This new Lego set is discounted to just $51.99.
Lego's Technic sets are some of the most fun, and with this, you'll build a working model of the Earth with the moon in orbit around it. This 526-piece set is discounted by 20% to just $59.95.
No instruction booklet, no problem with this Creator set that comes with 790 pieces. And did we mention it comes stored in the iconic big Lego brick?
I'm likely picking this one up myself, but this set is a battle pack of the iconic 501st Clone Troopers. You'll build an AV-7 Anti-Vehicle Cannon and four Minifigures, all for the discounted price of $15.99.
For just $39.99, this Lego Botanicals set lets you build not one, but nine tiny plants that you can display together or all around your home. You can build these all at once or space out your Lego session.
The Lego Up house building set has been purchased over 6,000 times in the past month, and right now this delightful set is 34% off at $39.49. That's an excellent deal on a 598-piece set that's perfect for a fan of the film.
With this Creator 3-in-1 set, you can build and disassemble it over and over again. For example, you can build a flatbed and a helicopter, a propeller plane, or two hot-rod vehicles.
The Millenium Flacon is one of the most iconic ships from Star Wars, and you can build this more bite-sized version that comes complete with a stand for just $67.99. First released as part of the 25th Anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, it's a super detailed set made from 921 pieces.
It's hard to name a helmet more recognizable than that of The Mandalorian, and Lego lets you build one and proudly display it. Right now, Amazon has this Lego set for just $55.99.
While not an actual Lego flower set, this one is fit for any Super Mario fan. You can build one of the epic Piranha Plants out of 560 pieces. This set is just $47.99 at Amazon for Memorial Day weekend.
This iconic Gauntlet debuted in Avengers: Infinity War and was seen again in Avengers: Endgame. Thanks to Lego, you can build it, Infinity Stones and all, to display in your home.
This Botanicals set is a personal favorite of mine. Out of 325 pieces, you'll build a bamboo set with a tray and pebble stones to keep it all in place. You can now score it for $23.95, a 20% discount.
What's better than Groot? Obviously, a dancing one complete with a rockin' set of headphones. This is a perfect gift for any Marvel or Guardians of the Galaxy fan.
Lego's Formula 1 Race Car sets are some of the most popular, and you can save on one right now. The 245-piece 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car is just $21.99
A bit larger than the Formula 1 set above, this full-sized Technic set will let you build the 2022 Ford GT car out of 1,466 pieces. It's down to just $95.99.
Is there a more iconic droid than R2-D2? I don't think so, and right now, you can build your own version of the best Astromech droid for just $80.26, a discount from the $99 list price.
Love a pod race? You can build a diorama of the iconic scene from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace out of Lego bricks. Right now, this set is 34% off at $55.99
Last but not least, this excellent Lego Creator 3-in-1 set is a delight. With 261 pieces, you can build a retro camera, a video camera, or a TV set. Best of all, the set is just $15.99.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.
