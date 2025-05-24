Memorial Day Lego deals start as low as $6 at Amazon – here are my 19 favorite sets, including Star Wars, Technic, and Botanical

With Memorial Day weekend officially here, it’s primetime for scoring discounts on all sorts of items from the excellent Sonos Move 2, a personal favorite of mine, to big screen TVs, myriad Apple devices, and – of course – Lego sets.



And we’re here to talk about the latter as it’s really an excellent time to buy, and a chance to score a Lego set without breaking the bank. Amazon’s Memorial Day sale is discounting a whole host of Lego sets with popular themes like Technic, Botanicals, and Star Wars among many others, and prices starting as low as just $6.

Now, you can search for Lego sets on Amazon or check out the retailer's page on the site, but ahead of time, I’m sharing 19 picks for the best deals on Lego sets this Memorial Day weekend. Some of these even have ultra-fast free shipping for Prime members, so you might be able to build before the holiday ends!

Today's 19 Best Memorial Day Lego Deals

Lego City Police Car set: was $9.99 now $6.99 at Amazon Lego City is probably one of the most recognizable themes from the brick-building brand, and whether you have other sets or this is your first, this Police Car with Minifigure is a fun set to get started with. Plus, for Memorial Day, this 94-piece set is just $9.99.

Lego Disney Stitch set: was $64.99 now $51.99 at Amazon The live-action Lilo & Stitch just hit theaters, and you can build the iconic character in a lovely Lego form, complete with an ice cream cone in hand and a Hawaiian shirt. This new Lego set is discounted to just $51.99.

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon For just $39.99, this Lego Botanicals set lets you build not one, but nine tiny plants that you can display together or all around your home. You can build these all at once or space out your Lego session.

Lego Disney Pixar ‘Up’ House set: was $59.99 now $39.49 at Amazon The Lego Up house building set has been purchased over 6,000 times in the past month, and right now this delightful set is 34% off at $39.49. That's an excellent deal on a 598-piece set that's perfect for a fan of the film.

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant set: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon While not an actual Lego flower set, this one is fit for any Super Mario fan. You can build one of the epic Piranha Plants out of 560 pieces. This set is just $47.99 at Amazon for Memorial Day weekend.

Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo set: was $29.99 now $23.95 at Amazon This Botanicals set is a personal favorite of mine. Out of 325 pieces, you'll build a bamboo set with a tray and pebble stones to keep it all in place. You can now score it for $23.95, a 20% discount.