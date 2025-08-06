Sign up to the Tom’s Hardware Premium Beta now for exclusive content
Our sister site has had a content upgrade
Our sister site Tom's Hardware has long been one of the premier online destinations for news, reviews and analysis around the PC and semiconductor industry – and it's now had a major upgrade to make it even better.
For a small fee, Tom's Hardware Premium will offer members a wealth of extra content including exclusive features and interviews, hardware roadmaps and the new member-only newsletter Uptime.
You'll also get access to the site's new Bench feature; this is a seriously powerful new benchmarking tool that covers categories such as CPUs, GPUs, and laptops and that enables readers to explore individual test results and directly compare products.
What's more, the brand's commitment to free-to-consume tech journalism remains; nothing that already exists on the site is being put behind the paywall, and Tom's Hardware reviews will remain free.
How much will all of this goodness cost? A mere $69 for a one-year subscription right now as an introductory offer.
"For nearly three decades, Tom’s Hardware has served the enthusiast community with authoritative advice and insights based on years of experience and in-depth knowledge, and testing," says Paul Alcorn, Interim Editor-in-Chief, Tom’s Hardware. "Now we aim to take it to the next level"
"Think of our subscription service as a backstage pass that will give you a new level of access and insight into the inner workings of the tech world. Our Tom’s Hardware Premium subscription will provide you with even deeper analysis and perspective on the latest news and features, along with access to the most comprehensive and up-to-date benchmarking database available.
"This service will ultimately enable us to invest more time in the painstaking analysis and data collection that define our brand, while also enabling us to expand the scope and depth of our coverage, bringing you along with us as we explore the latest and greatest in the industry.
"We’re incredibly excited to launch Tom’s Hardware Premium and share it with the community that’s been with us every step of the way. We can’t wait for you to experience what we’ve been building and to continue shaping the future of Tom’s Hardware with you."
Tom's Hardware Premium has launched in Beta mode today, and to give it a look you can sign up here.
Tom's Hardware Premium: what you get
- Dedicated news analysis
- Exclusive features & interviews
- Uncut Q&A sessions with industry execs
- Access to Uptime, a brand-new member newsletter
- Unlocked access to Bench, a tool built on TH's benchmarking database
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.