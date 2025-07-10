Amazon Prime Day is chock-full of gaming PC deals this year, but not all of them are worth your attention. And that's exactly why we've put this roundup together: to bring you the PC deals we'd actually buy ourselves.

We've been scouring Amazon since the event started, keeping track of deals on rigs with Nvidia RTX 5000-series graphics cards and some of the best AMD graphics cards on the market.

Whether you're looking to splash out on a top-of-the-line gaming PC with an RTX 5080 or get the most bang for your buck with a budget rig that can keep up with the competition, we've got you covered.

If you're after some of the best specs money can buy at a discount, check out the MSI MPG Velox, which is down to $3,249.99 (originally $3,799.99). This model comes packed to the brim with performance, including 96GB of DDR5 RAM, an Intel 24 Core i9-14900KF CPU, and 4TB of NVMe storage. Needless to say, there's little this gaming PC can't handle.

On the other hand, those just getting their feet wet in the world of PC gaming should consider the affordable Thermaltake LCGS Quartz i1460, which dropped to just $899.99 (from $1099.99) and features an RTX 5060, Intel Core i5-14400F processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This rig is perfect for 1080p gaming on a budget.

Looking for something in between? Scroll down and check out these Prime Day deals before they're gone!

Today's best Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

Save 17% Alienware Aurora RTX 5080 Gaming Desktop: was $2,999.99 now $2,499.99 at Amazon Equipped with Nvidia's RTX 5080 and an Intel Core Ultra 9 285 processor, the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop is every PC gamer's dream. Without question, you'll be able to breeze through demanding games with ease, and while DLSS 4 is a great addition, the RTX 5080 can tackle games at native 1440p or 4K resolutions.

Save 24% MSI Aegis R2 AI: was $2,899.99 now $2,199.99 at Amazon The MSI Aegis R2 AI is a fantastic gaming PC for most consumers, providing great performance across the board using Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti and Intel's Core Ultra 9 285. The Blackwell GPU is only a few paces behind the RTX 5080, making this one of the best purchases you can make this Prime Day.

Save 14% MSI MPG Velox: was $3,799.99 now $3,249.99 at Amazon Besides the potential addition of an RTX 5090, it doesn't get any better than this. The MSI's MPG Velox is one of the best gaming PCs available, perhaps even overkill for gamers. It features an RTX 5080, Intel's Core i9-14900KF processor, a whopping 96GB of DDR5 RAM, and 4TB of total storage space (2x 2TB SSDs). It's more hardware than gamers need, but you won't need to worry about upgrading for a very long time.

Save 17% Corsair Vengeance a7500 Nvidia RTX 5070: was $2,899.99 now $2,399.99 at Amazon The Corsair Vengeance a7500 is a solid choice for gamers who may be looking to upgrade from Nvidia RTX 4000 series-powered gaming PCs, with the RTX 5070 ready to be utilized here. It comes alongside AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and AIO liquid cooling to ensure your CPU keeps cool during intensive gaming.

Save 16% Corsair Vengeance a7500 AMD Radeon 9070 XT: was $3,199.99 now $2,684.99 at Amazon Different from its Nvidia Blackwell-powered counterpart, this model uses AMD's Radeon 9070 XT GPU with 16GB of VRAM, and this time, a Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. With AMD's FSR 4 being a major advancement over FSR 3 (and even Nvidia's DLSS 3 CNN model), expect to see great performance in multiple games without a significant sacrifice on image quality.

Save 27% MSI Codex Z2 Gaming Desktop: was $2,199.99 now $1,599.99 at Amazon The MSI Codex Z2 is the ideal entry point for new PC gamers or those who aren't out for premium high-end gaming experiences. It utilizes an RTX 5070 12GB GPU, alongside AMD's R7-8700F, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. At its current sale price, it's possibly the cheapest gaming PC I've seen in a while, that still provides great gaming performance at 1440p.

Save 18% Thermaltake LCGS Quartz i1460: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The Thermaltake LCGS Quartz i1460 is quite possibly the cheapest gaming PC you'll find during Amazon Prime Day. It uses Nvidia's RTX 5060 8GB GPU, which aims to provide a good gaming performance at 1080p for budget gamers. It should be on the radar of those looking to make the first step into the gaming PC ecosystem on a low budget.

If I were in the market for a new system, the easiest choice here would be the MSI Codex Z2. While it won't deliver high-end gaming performance, its RTX 5070 is still a very strong GPU for 1440p gaming. It's also not an 8GB GPU (something I'm totally against for desktop gaming PCs); instead, it uses 12GB of VRAM, which isn't ideal, but it's enough to get the job done.

In terms of a balance between affordability and performance, it's the best choice among all the options above, at just $1,599.99. That's the same price that some Nvidia Blackwell GPUs cost alone today, so it's a deal that shouldn't be ignored.

That's not to say the Thermaltake PC isn't a good option either. The $899.99 price is possibly the lowest you may see during Amazon Prime Day, but I would only recommend it if you're just entering the gaming PC space, or don't mind gaming at 1080p, with 8GB of VRAM.