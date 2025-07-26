We get it, there's a lot going on in life – from sports tournaments to school holidays to work pressures – and you're not necessarily going to be able to keep up with every single story TechRadar publishes over the course of seven days (there are a lot of them).

7. We gave our verdict on 2025’s final Marvel movie

The Fantastic Four in action (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It's fair to say that Marvel movies aren't quite the box office smashes they used to be, and the latest film to try and reverse the downward trend is another retelling of the story of The Fantastic Four – so how does the new big screen outing compare to previous fare?

Well, according to our Senior Entertainment Reporter Tom Power, this is the best live-action adaptation of these comics yet. Click through for our full review – with some light spoilers included – to find out why Pedro Pascal and his pals deserve a lot of credit.

6. Nothing launched an impossibly cheap smartwatch

The CMF Watch 3 Pro is stylish, and very affordable (Image credit: Nothing)

Top tech at bargain prices? We're always interested in that combination, and that's what's promised with the new Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro: you get all the standard fitness tracking features here, plus an AI companion ready to give you some personal coaching advice.

The best part is, it's only going to cost you $99 / £99 / €99 (around AU$205) – significantly less than rival wearables from the likes of Apple, Fitbit, Google, and Garmin. We've got all the details here, including information on the smartwatch's upgraded sensors.

5. Breville’s new coffee machine has a neat (and expensive) trick

The new Breville Oracle Dual Boiler coffee maker (Image credit: Breville)

From a very cheap piece of tech to a very expensive one – though serious coffee lovers might consider the new Breville Oracle Dual Boiler worth a look. We're certainly impressed by its signature move: being able to brew coffee and steam milk at the same time.

Launching first in Australia for AU$4,499 (about $3,000 / £2,200), this is a new big sibling for the Breville Oracle Touch. Bearing in mind the high regard in which we hold that latter model, this new addition definitely has potential, even if you'll need to save up for it.

4. Amazon gave us two new Kindle Colorsofts

A cheaper Colorsoft is now available (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon launched its first color Kindle last year, and now there are two more Colorsoft models to choose from: First up is a cheaper model of the main Colorsoft, with less storage and without some of the premium features of the original (including wireless charging).

There's also a Colorsoft Kids for the youngsters in your household – and they're probably better off staring at this all day than a phone or tablet. Both the new Kindles are available to buy now, and we've got full lists of the features and prices for the latest models.

We've been given a brief look at the DJI Osmo 360 (Image credit: DJI)

There was official and unofficial DJI news this week: the company confirmed that its first 360-degree camera would be launched on July 31, while a leaked (and swiftly pulled) video review gave us far more details about the upcoming camera than DJI has.

We also got confirmation that the first DJI robot vacuum, the DJI Romo, is going to get its grand unveiling on August 6. In short, it's going to be a busy few weeks for DJI, as it continues to push beyond its core business of drone-making to pick up more fans.

2. Google accidentally leaked all four Pixel 10 phones

The Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Google has told us that the Pixel 10 phones are coming on August 20, but it hasn't revealed too many other details about these devices – at least not officially. However, eagle-eyed users spotted a banner showing off all four Pixel 10 models on the Google Play Store.

It seems that Google didn't really intend this promo to go live quite so early (the accompanying text says "now available"), and if you add in all the other leaks we've seen so far, at this rate there's not going to be much left to reveal at the official event.

1. The iOS 26 public beta landed for iPhones

Public beta testing has started for iOS 26 (Image credit: Apple / Future)

The public betas for iOS 26 and Apple's other annual software upgrades are now available, which means that anyone can give them a try ahead of the full launch later this year – or at least, anyone who's prepared to put up with a few extra bugs and errors on their devices.

The TechRadar team has already been testing these updates, including iOS 26, and you can read about what we think are the biggest new features to look forward to. If you're tempted into giving it a try, we've also got a guide to installing the iOS 26 public beta.