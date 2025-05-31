ICYMI: the 8 biggest tech stories of the week, from Google's new AI video magic to WhatsApp on the iPad
This was the week that was, May 31, 2025
The rate of progress in the tech world has shown no signs of slowing down over the last seven days. Whether it's advances in the capabilities of AI video generators or a long-serving messaging app finally appearing on Apple's tablets, it's been quite a week.
As good as we try and make our journalism here on TechRadar, we know that not everyone has time to sit down and digest every story that we put up across the week – and so we present to you this In Case You Missed It recap so you can get yourself caught up.
We'll be back with another ICYMI for you at the same time next week, but for now let's dive into some of the stories that have been causing the biggest ripples in the tech pond over the last few days – there's a lot to get through, and a lot of topics to cover.
If you need more reading material, check out the best new movies and shows to stream this weekend.
8. Garmin’s Whoop-style ‘sleep band’ edged closer to reality
Garmin is already one of the biggest and most well-respected names in fitness wearables, and it seems a brand-new device is on the way: well-placed sources say they've seen signs of a screenless, sleep-tracking band that Garmin is planning to introduce soon.
It sounds a bit like a Whoop band, from the few details that have emerged so far, which would undoubtedly make it a more comfortable option for wearing in bed than a chunky smartwatch. As yet, however, we haven't heard anything official from Garmin.
- Read more: Garmin's long-rumored Whoop-style screenless 'sleep band' will reportedly break cover soon
7. A streaming login leak got us updating our Netflix passwords
If you're signed up for a Netflix account, be sure to reset your password at your earliest opportunity, as millions of login credentials have been leaked online. It's not just Netflix, either: accounts across Prime Video, Disney+, and other services are also affected.
The silver lining is that financial information related to these accounts seems to be safe, but there's no room for complacency, especially if you're using your streaming logins for other accounts as well.
It's best to assume you've been exposed and change your details.
- Read more: Time to change your Netflix password? Millions of login details have leaked, according to a cybersecurity report – and it's not just Netflix
6. Anker gave us earbuds that double as a phone battery pack
We're always keen to see tech that's a little bit different here at TechRadar, and that's the case with the Anker Soundcore P41i wireless earbuds. These little buds last up to 12 hours, which rises to a huge 192 hours if you include the charging case.
That's because the compact charging case doubles up as a general-purpose power bank that'll charge your phone too, if needed – it features a 3,000mAh capacity battery inside, so it may mean there's one less gadget or charging plug you need to carry around with you.
- Read more: Anker's new earbuds have a case that doubles as a phone battery pack – and, unsurprisingly, giant battery life for the buds
5. Sony handed indie filmmakers a new compact video camera
The Sony FX2 video camera was officially announced this week, bringing with it a tiltable EVF and a 33MP full-frame sensor. It's capable of filming in 4K at up to 60fps, and it's going to be available from July 2025, priced at $2,700 / £2,700 / AU$ 5,299 for the body only.
We still need to get our hands on the Sony FX2 and put it through some tests, but from what we can see, it looks ideal for anyone making movies on a small, low-budget scale. There are some limitations, though, including a lack of 32-bit float audio recording.
- Read more: Sony's new compact video camera is official – and it looks ideal for YouTubers and indie filmmakers
4. We tested Google’s mind-blowing AI video maker
AI video making has made a huge step forward with the arrival of the Veo 3 model from Google. Clips made by Veo 3 have been flooding onto the web and across social media, and it's now just about impossible to tell what's real and what's fake with these videos.
We've been able to run a few prompts through the Google Veo 3 engine, creating clips of dinosaurs painting and dramatic set pieces on the surface of Mars. It can take some work to get a result you'll be happy with, though, and we've also got some Veo 3 tips to share.
3. Samsung launched the One UI 8 beta for early adopters
Samsung's next big update is One UI 8, based on Android 16, and you can test it out now if you have a Galaxy S25 phone and live in the US, the UK, Germany, or South Korea. Find out how you can sign up now, and the headline features you can expect from the update.
More upgrades and tweaks will no doubt be added as the beta progresses. Samsung also told us that One UI 8 will launch in full in the coming months, alongside some brand-new foldables, which we expect to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
2. The first Dolby Atmos FlexConnect speaker landed
The TCL Z100 has the distinction of being the first speaker to be announced that works with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. That's the audio tech that can create dynamic surround sound in a room, no matter how many speakers you've got or how they're arranged.
Up to four TCL Z100 speakers can be combined in a single configuration, and while we've yet to hear pricing and release date details on this unit, it's great to see the dynamic technology making its way into speakers, two years after it was announced.
- Read more: Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is one of the coolest bits of tech I've seen in years, and it's finally coming in a speaker you can buy
1. WhatsApp finally got an iPad app
It's been a long time coming, but WhatsApp is finally available on the Apple iPad – so your chats can spread themselves out across a bigger screen. As well as sending and receiving messages, you'll be able to share your screen and video chat with up to 32 people at once.
You'll be able to sync conversations across from your other devices in just a few seconds, and WhatsApp promises there's more to come with WhatsApp on Apple's tablets. Is it too much to ask Meta to get around to making an iPad app for Instagram next?
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
