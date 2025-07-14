Tizen 9.0 is rolling out to 2024 Samsung TVs

European owners are already receiving the update

Availability for 2023 TVs is still unknown

One of our favorite things about Samsung's best TVs in 2025 is the upgraded Tizen operating system, which we think is the best version it's offered so far. So Tizen 90's recent arrival on 2024-model TVs is a very welcome upgrade.

My colleague James Davidson went into great detail about Tizen 9.0 here, praising the updated Gaming Hub, the apparently LG-inspired Quick Menu and the redesigned home screen.

It isn't quite the best smart TV platform – we reckon LG's webOS still has the edge, and the update removes the HGiG Game HDR option, which is used for some livestreaming – but it's really good, and will be welcome on older sets.

Which Samsung TVs are getting the Tizen 9.0 upgrade?

According to FlatpanelsHD, owners in Europe started getting the firmware version 2106.0 this month, July 2025. That takes their operating system from Tizen 8.0 to Tizen 9.0.

That's the good news. The bad news is that it's going to be a slow rollout, with Samsung adding additional TVs to the upgrade program fairly gradually – and that means it could be some months before all compatible TVs are upgraded. If your TV isn't one of the flagship models that could mean waiting a bit for the firmware to become available.

There's also uncertainty over 2023-model TVs, as Samsung hasn't yet committed to a timescale for upgrading those models. However, Samsung has promised seven years of updates to all models from 2023 and later, so it's not a question of if those TVs will get the update; it's just a matter of when.

You might also like