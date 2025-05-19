Samsung OLED TVs are getting Nvidia G-Sync, putting LG on notice for PC gaming – but LG still has one advantage

Samsung S95F, S90F and S85F are certified G-Sync Compatible

Firmware updates will enable certified compatible mode

2025 OLEDs only, not Neo QLED TVs

When it comes to the best gaming TVs, the TV we recommend for most gamers is the LG C4. Samsung doesn't make it into our top three, but that may change: Samsung's 2025 OLED TVs are now officially Nvidia G-Sync Compatible.

I'm saying "officially" because the hardware was already inside them; what's new is the official testing and certification by Nvidia. But it's still notable because it brings Samsung's OLEDs much closer to LG's ones in terms of gaming support – although there's still one thing that LG does and Samsung doesn't.

It's important to note that the certification applies to OLED TVs only, not Neo QLED TVs (which is Samsung's term for mini-LED TVs). And for now it's only for Samsung's 2025 models, such as the Samsung S95F and Samsung S90F.

What gaming features do Samsung's OLED TVs have?

For 2025, Samsung's OLED TVs have HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync. VRR and FreeSync/G-Sync are important because they match the TV's refresh rate to the GPU's frame rate, and that synchronization reduces stutter and screen tearing.

As FlatpanelsHD reports, Samsung's 2025 OLED TVs support VRR including G-Sync up to 165Hz, but that's only for PC gamers. The PS5 and Xbox Series X only output at up to 120Hz, and don't have G-Sync anyway.

Samsung's 2025 TVs also have cloud gaming apps, although they don't currently take advantage of variable refresh rates.

Despite Samsung getting this key PC gaming certification, there is still one key difference between LG and Samsung TVs for gaming: Dolby Vision Gaming. LG does it at up to 4K 120Hz, and Samsung doesn't do it at all.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This will mainly be used by Xbox gamers, since it's available in the Xbox Series X – if you want to take advantage of it, LG's sets remain the better bet for you among the best OLED TVs.

The officially G-Sync Compatible TVs are the Samsung S95F, S90F and S85F. The flagship S95F will be the first to get the firmware update enabling certified G-Sync Compatible mode, with the other two following shortly afterwards.