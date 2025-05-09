Samsung announces UK pricing for its 2025 OLED TV lineup, and the news is a mixed bag for Samsung fans

Samsung has revealed pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs

Pricing is mostly the same as rival LG models, or in some cases, pricier

All Samsung OLED TVs are now available to pre-order

Samsung has officially revealed UK prices for its 2025 OLED TV lineup, and, depending on the model, the new TVs are both cheaper and more expensive than LG's new OLEDs.

Samsung’s OLED lineup consists of the Samsung S95F, S93F S90F and S85F series models. The headline here is that Samsung’s S95F flagship, successor to the Samsung S95D (one of 2024’s best TVs), is pricier than its rival LG G5 flagship across the board. The 65-inch S95F costs £2,499, whereas the 65-inch G5 is £100 cheaper at £2,399.

This is confirmation of the story we posted last week with prices of the 55 and 65-inch S95F appearing via a listing on John Lewis’ website.

Elsewhere, however, the Samsung S90F clocks in at £1,899 and £2,699 for its 55- and 65-inch models, respectively. These are the same prices as for the equivalent LG C5 sizes, meaning Samsung OLED fans won’t have to consider a cheaper price.

Interestingly, however, there seems to be no 42-inch S90F model for the UK, meaning the LG C5 will face less of a challenge in this size.

Samsung also revealed prices for its new Dolby Atmos soundbars: the HW-Q990F, HW-Q930F and new QS700F and QS750F models. The HW-Q990F serves as the flagship and successor to one of 2024’s best soundbars, the HW-Q990D.

Prices for each model are listed below. Each TV can be pre-ordered from Samsung UK or from retail partners, including John Lewis and Currys. The delivery date is estimated to be towards the end of May or the beginning of June.

Samsung S95F

Samsung S95F 55-inch - £2,499

Samsung S95F 65-inch - £3,399

Samsung S95F 77-inch - £4,499

Samsung S95F 83-inch - £6,999

Samsung S90F

Samsung S90F 48-inch - £1,499

Samsung S90F 55-inch - £1,899

Samsung S90F 65-inch - £2,699

Samsung S90F 77-inch - £3,799

Samsung S90F 83-inch - £5,999

Samsung S85F

Samsung S85F 55-inch - £1,699

Samsung S85F 65-inch - £2,499

Samsung S85F 77-inch - £3,499

Samsung S85F 83-inch - £4,499

Soundbars

Samsung HW-Q990F - £1,699

Samsung HW-Q930F - £1,149

Samsung QS750F - £849

Samsung QS700F - £749

The pricing war continues

LG came out of the gate strong this year, releasing its OLED TVs almost a full month ahead of Samsung's flagship OLEDs. The new TVs are either the same price or pricier across the board. You can’t help but feel that, with this delay, Samsung could have launched its 2025 sets at a slightly cheaper price to try and tempt potential customers.

But this is where things get interesting: Price drops are more than likely to happen soon, where the bidding war inevitably occurs and Samsung and LG try to attract customers. This is only good news for us, especially when we’re seeing big improvements in some of the 2025 TVs from both brands.

With an improved OLED Glare Free 2.0 coating, the Samsung S95F looks to have solved the S95D’s crushed blacks issue. The LG G5, which we rated five out of five stars in our LG G5 review, takes brightness, color, and clarity to a new level thanks to its new four-stack OLED panel. And these are just a few of the upgrades in the flagship models.

Admittedly, the LG C5 didn’t turn out to be a big upgrade over the LG C4 when we tested it, and we’ve not yet tested the Samsung S90F, which also doesn’t look to be a big upgrade over its predecessor

Either way, as the year continues, we can expect to see prices drop on all the new TVs as LG and Samsung will try to win customers over with the best prices. It could be a dog-eat-dog year.