It's Prime Day, so you know what that means: time to grab a bargain on a Fire TV Stick! In the US, the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon, which is actually a record-low price.

If you're in the UK, there's an excellent deal available too: the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to £27.99 (was £59.99), also at Amazon and also the lowest price we've seen.

As you'd expect, Amazon Prime Day is always the best time to buy any of Amazon's devices, including its Fire TV Stick lineup, which are some of the best streaming devices you can get.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £27.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice control through Alexa. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the new generation of the Fire TV Stick 4K, beating the previous record-low price by £7. The previous generation model did drop to £22.99, but that's no longer available, so this is the best Fire TV Stick 4K deal you can get.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick has become arguably the definitive streaming device on the market. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the best-selling model in the lineup and for good reason. It supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR formats and Dolby Atmos sound.

We gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, as it delivers all the features you need, while support for Wi-Fi 6 and 1.7GHz means "opening and navigating apps is snappy", as we noted in our review and performance is generally pretty sharp (depending on your own Wi-Fi speed).

The Fire TV Stick's home page is naturally geared towards Amazon's own Prime Video content, but the actual interface is intuitive and easy-to-use, with access to a wide variety of streaming apps.

