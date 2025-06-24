Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is back to its lowest price since Black Friday ahead of Prime Day

Owning one of the best streaming sticks will enable you to enjoy TV and films in gorgeous 4K resolution without relying on your own smart TV's interface. I own a Google Chromecast, which I love, but if I had to buy something similar again, I'd go for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K as it's now on sale for $24.99 (was $49.99).

What a price! It has only dropped lower than this during Black Friday – and that was only by a few dollars. There is a good chance it'll fall back to that price during Amazon Prime Day next month, but that is a members-only event, while this offer is available to all.

Based on that, I'd recommend taking advantage of this excellent half-price deal and benefiting from streaming 4K video as soon as it arrives through the door.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. That's impressive, especially given you can now pick it up for under $25. You'll get access to all the major apps and support voice controls through Alexa. It also includes 2GB of storage and support for WiFi 6. For gamers, it even works with Xbox Game Pass.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the best streaming stick that Amazon offers, and we loved it so much that it nearly earned the full five stars in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review. The inclusion of Dolby Vision and Xbox Game Pass compatibility makes this one of the most feature-rich streaming sticks around.

We also love its fast processing speed, wide variety of free shows, support for all the most popular subscription services, and Alexa integration.

The Full HD model is currently $10 more expensive than this 4K alternative, so make sure you get the high resolution model and pay less in the process.

Take a look at our dedicated best Fire Stick deals page to see which other Fire Stick devices are discounted. If you're open to other types of streaming options, then you could check out our guide to the best Roku streaming devices.