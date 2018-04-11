The best Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick deals and sales for April 2018

Here's the scenario: You just heard about the brand-new Amazon Fire TV 2017, but you don't want to overspend on the streaming device.

To prevent you from getting burned on a bad deal, not only have we found the best deals on the planet for the newest streaming dongle from Amazon, but we've also found deals for its little brother, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, too.

But why choose an Amazon Fire TV over something like a Roku? While Roku has the better operating system behind it, Amazon’s latest player has made it a close competition. Both the Amazon Fire TV and Roku’s top-tier player offer full 4K resolution, but only the Amazon Fire TV ties into other services like Prime Music.

If that sounds like a better fit for you, then check out our Roku deals .

For anyone tied into the Amazon ecosphere of products, the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are the perfect center for your smart homes: both streamers come with Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence, built-in. That means they can talk to devices like the Samsung SmartThings Hub and Nest Thermostats, allowing you to command your smart home using your Fire TV remote.

But you knew all of that already. That’s why you’re here looking for the best deal on an Amazon Fire TV device. Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are the best Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick deals we’ve found today:

Amazon Fire TV 2017

Amazon's new Fire TV does HDR and 4K for cheap

HDR compatibility

Better voice tech

Smaller size won't be for all

The new Amazon Fire TV (2017) is a radical redesign of the Fire TV range, both inside and out. It's been turned into a dongle but also given a hug power boost. Its 4K credentials have also improved with the addition of HDR and it's always great to see Dolby Atmos getting some love. The new dongle is worth the upgrade for brand-new Amazon Fire TV buyers because it combines the best of the old hardware – it's just as powerful as the full-size box, but it's smaller in order to sneak behind your entertainment center without drawing attention.

Read the full review: Amazon Fire TV 2017

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Want video streaming on the cheap? Check out the Fire TV Stick

Easy to navigate

Alexa well-integrated

Speedy interface

No 4K

Looking for the Amazon Fire TV experience without another black box on your shelf? Check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick. It offers all of the same content that you'd find on the full-size box, but in a mini, USB stick-esque form factor. You'll love how quick and snappy the Fire TV Stick's interface is, and that it’s intuitively laid out, making most content quick and easy to find. Once you get to your content it streams without any complaints or buffering while playback is smooth and good-looking. The voice search functionality is quick and accurate when searching for Amazon or Netflix content, and it’s also a speedy way of hopping between apps. Most major streaming services are also supported.

Read the full review: Amazon Fire TV Stick