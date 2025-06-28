The best early Prime Day deal is a massive 50% discount on Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K - trust me, I'm an expert

Early Prime Day deals have been live on Amazon's site for a couple of weeks now, and as TechRadar's deals editor, who has covered the sale for seven years, I've been scouring the site for stand-out deals and stunning discounts.



While there are several good early Prime Day deals available, the best deal by far is Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K, now on sale for only $24.99 (originally $49.99). That's a massive 50% discount and an incredible price for a powerful 4K streaming device.



The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K transforms any TV into a smart one, enabling you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps, and the Alexa voice remote lets you browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more using voice commands.



While we've seen the Fire TV Stick 4K drop to $21.99 once before, today's discount is only a couple of bucks more. Today's deal is also available to everyone, unlike Amazon Prime Day, which requires a Prime membership to shop its sale. If you need a budget-friendly streaming device with 4K technology, I highly recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99.

The best early Prime Day deal: Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K

More early Prime Day device deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini: was $19.99 now $18.65 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for just $18 - a must-have for this price. The smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's best early Prime Day bundle is the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell with the Ring Indoor Cam for only $69.99 - a 50% discount. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.

Insignia 42-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 42-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $119.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.