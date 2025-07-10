Record-low price alert! The Samsung S95D OLED TV 77-inch has crashed to $2,497.00 (was 4,397.99) at Amazon - that's the cheapest we've ever seen it at Amazon.

What makes this deal so surprising is that it means the 77-inch model is currently only $200 more than the 65-inch. I'd usually expect anywhere between $500-1000: that's how good this 77-inch deal.

TV deals have been decent this Amazon Prime Day, but this deal on the Samsung S95D, one of the best TVs I've ever tested, takes 77-inch OLED into uncharted territory.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung S95D 77-inch

Samsung S95D 77-inch 4K OLED TV : was £4,397.99 now £2,497.99 at Amazon A ridiculously low price for a 77-inch flagship OLED, this deal knocks 43% off the Samsung S95D, taking it to within $200 of the 65-inch model. The S95D is a superb TV, with its OLED Glare Free anti-reflection screen stealing the show by making OLED watchable in bright rooms. Elsewhere, its picture quality is sublime, its design is elegant, and it carries a full stock of gaming features.

In my Samsung S95D review, I called it "the standard bearer for OLED TV in 2024." Its innovative OLED Glare Free screen eliminated reflections in bright rooms, meaning there were no distractions when watching.

But it wasn't just the anti-reflection screen that impressed me. The S95D's picture quality is up there with the best OLED TVs, delivering stunning contrast, rich black levels, dazzling colors, and 3D-like textures (thanks to some processing magic).

The S95D's gaming features make it one of the best gaming TVs for those looking for a premium OLED experience. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included), and ALLM. Plus, its Game Hub is filled with cloud gaming options and an excellent gaming portal.

