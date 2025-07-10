Who will think of the gamers? If you're like me, then this question isn't a new one – luckily, there are plenty of gaming phone deals to choose from this Prime Day, and I've rounded up the best ones I've seen so far below.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

As TechRadar's mobile computing writer and an avid gamer myself, I'm keen to make sure you get a great deal on hardware that will offer a great mobile gaming experience. The most impressive gaming phone deals this Amazon Prime Day are for UK shoppers, though there are a couple of options for US customers, too.

Amazon Prime Day gaming phone deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $934.99 at Amazon While the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn't a dedicated gaming phone, it happens to be really good at pretty much everything. With the power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a class-leading 6.9-inch display, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is more than happy to power through long gaming sessions. This deal knocks nearly $400 off the list price, landing at a relatively reasonable $934.99.

OnePlus 13R: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The OnePlus 13R is more powerful than a budget-ized flagship has any right being, which makes it our pick for the best budget gaming phone. At a sale price of $499.99 (down from $599.99), the OnePlus 13R offers a crazy amount of hardware power: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a beautiful 6.78-inch screen make this a great choice for gaming sessions without breaking the bank.

Amazon Prime Day gaming phone deals in the UK

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro: was £1,099.99 now £949 at Amazon The ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro is our pick for the best premium gaming phone money can buy. This is a phone built for gamers: its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, whopping 16GB of RAM, and proprietary shoulder buttons make it one of the most powerful phones on the market, full stop. This discount knocks £150.99 off the price of the ROG Phone 9 Pro, and while the resulting price of £949 still isn't cheap, it is the lowest price it's ever reached.

Asus ROG Phone 9: was £999.99 now £849.99 at Amazon The regular Asus ROG Phone 9 is a powerhouse in its own right. Equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as its Pro counterpart, as well as 12GB of RAM and a 6.78-inch display, the ROG Phone 9 is a great choice for gaming on the go. We're seeing a £150 discount on this specialist gaming phone, bringing its price more in line with typical flagships.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was £1,199 now £1,098 at Amazon Is the iPhone 16 Pro Max a gaming phone? Apple would certainly have you think so. Since 2023, the Cupertino tech giant has been pushing gaming on iOS, so much so that certain triple-A titles like Resident Evil 4 and Sniper Elite 3 are playable in full on your iPhone. That's not to mention the vast library of apps and games made especially for iOS. This deal knocks a cool £101 off the price of Apple's top-end flagship, meaning you can get one of the best gaming phones for less.