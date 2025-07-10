These are the best gaming phone deals I've found this Prime Day – shop Redmagic discounts, ROG bargains, and more
Game on
Who will think of the gamers? If you're like me, then this question isn't a new one – luckily, there are plenty of gaming phone deals to choose from this Prime Day, and I've rounded up the best ones I've seen so far below.
As TechRadar's mobile computing writer and an avid gamer myself, I'm keen to make sure you get a great deal on hardware that will offer a great mobile gaming experience. The most impressive gaming phone deals this Amazon Prime Day are for UK shoppers, though there are a couple of options for US customers, too.
Amazon Prime Day gaming phone deals in the US
While the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn't a dedicated gaming phone, it happens to be really good at pretty much everything. With the power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a class-leading 6.9-inch display, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is more than happy to power through long gaming sessions. This deal knocks nearly $400 off the list price, landing at a relatively reasonable $934.99.
The OnePlus 13R is more powerful than a budget-ized flagship has any right being, which makes it our pick for the best budget gaming phone. At a sale price of $499.99 (down from $599.99), the OnePlus 13R offers a crazy amount of hardware power: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a beautiful 6.78-inch screen make this a great choice for gaming sessions without breaking the bank.
Amazon Prime Day gaming phone deals in the UK
The ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro is our pick for the best premium gaming phone money can buy. This is a phone built for gamers: its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, whopping 16GB of RAM, and proprietary shoulder buttons make it one of the most powerful phones on the market, full stop. This discount knocks £150.99 off the price of the ROG Phone 9 Pro, and while the resulting price of £949 still isn't cheap, it is the lowest price it's ever reached.
The regular Asus ROG Phone 9 is a powerhouse in its own right. Equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as its Pro counterpart, as well as 12GB of RAM and a 6.78-inch display, the ROG Phone 9 is a great choice for gaming on the go. We're seeing a £150 discount on this specialist gaming phone, bringing its price more in line with typical flagships.
Is the iPhone 16 Pro Max a gaming phone? Apple would certainly have you think so. Since 2023, the Cupertino tech giant has been pushing gaming on iOS, so much so that certain triple-A titles like Resident Evil 4 and Sniper Elite 3 are playable in full on your iPhone. That's not to mention the vast library of apps and games made especially for iOS. This deal knocks a cool £101 off the price of Apple's top-end flagship, meaning you can get one of the best gaming phones for less.
A more budget-conscious option, the Nubia Red Magic 10 Pro seeks to offer mobile gamers capable performance without pushing the price tag too far past typical flagship prices. With this deal, that goal is comfortably achieved, and the sale price of $704.65 might be as good as you'll find for a specialized gaming phone. Inside, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a simply incredible 7,050mAh battery keep things running at pace.
