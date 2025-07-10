The drive covered St. Moritz to Munich without a single charging stop

Journey included roads, highways, and secondary roads

Attempt bettered the previous record by almost 100 miles

Lucid now has an official Guinness World Records trophy to add to its cabinet, as its Air Grand Touring model just managed to complete just under 749 miles on a single charge while traveling on public roads.

The record-breaking journey started in St. Moritz, Switzerland and finished in Munich, Germany, with the trip taking in winding mountain passes, fast highway sections and narrow secondary roads in a true display of real-world range.

Lucid is already considered one of the leading figures in electric vehicle efficiency, with the Air Grand Touring boasting an official WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) range of 960km (596 miles), yet it still manages to deliver some 831hp and a top speed of almost 170mph.

London-based entrepreneur, hyper-miling legend and owner of the world's strongest bladder, Umit Sabanci, was behind the wheel for this attempt, having previously set a Guinness World Record for the most countries visited on a single charge in a production battery electric vehicle, crossing nine countries back in 2024.

Lucid set another @GWR title for the history books.Together with @Umit_Sabanci, we have officially set a new Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge. The Lucid Air Grand Touring covered an astonishing 1,205 kilometers (~ 749… pic.twitter.com/2LeayLnjgcJuly 8, 2025

Lucid claims that Sabanci’s endeavor beat the previous record by around 100 miles and added a mind-boggling 237 miles to the vehicle’s official WLTP range.

This was made possible by some very sensible driving, but also by some clever route selection, with the journey effectively beginning at the top of The Alps and ending a good 4,300ft lower in Munich.

Heavy use of regenerative braking would have helped keep the monster 112kWh batteries brimmed. Although Lucid is keen to point out that its charging technology can add an impressive 248 miles of range in just 16 minutes from the appropriate fast charging outlet, for those not keen on traveling almost 750 miles in one hit.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lucid leads the way in EV efficiency

(Image credit: Lucid)

The US electric vehicle maker clearly used some clever route-planning to achieve this record-breaking feat, but nothing should be taken away from the company’s dedication to EV performance and efficiency.

Lucid is one of the few to engineer and produce most of its powertrain components, with a laser focus on creating an aerodynamic vehicle that is as light and efficient as possible.

The Air Pure, for example, was one of the first EVs to boast an enviable energy efficiency rating of 5 miles per kWh – you’ll be lucky if you get over 3 miles per kWh in most modern electric cars.

However, this technology is currently reserved for the wealthiest in society, with prices of the Air ranging from $69,900 to over $169,000 in the US.

The company has stated that it plans to produce a more affordable version of its $79,900 (around £59,000 / AU$121,000) Gravity SUV in the near future, which will be based on a new midsize platform and will deliver the same sort of range as competitors, but with a much smaller battery.

This will allow it to compete with the likes of Tesla, offering the Lucid’s renowned efficiencies at a fraction of the current line-up’s price.