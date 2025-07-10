Leaks from Chinese car bloggers suggest potent model is on the way

A 2,000hp EV would eclipse the mighty SU7 Ultra’s 1,500 horsepower

Only the Rimac Nevera R boasts more than that figure but costs millions

Alongside an increasingly competitive EV market, China is also seemingly embroiled in a power struggle, as a number of the country’s most popular manufacturers are turning towards performance stats as the latest way to convince buyers to part with their cash. And now Zeekr is rumored to be launching a new model that will set a new high bar for EV performance.

Zeeker’s 001 FR model already sits towards the top of the high performance tree, boasting some 1,300hp and the ability to rocket from a standstill to 62mph in just over two seconds. All of this for 769,000 yuan — or around $107,000 / £79,000 / AU$164,000.

The quad motor drivetrain and 100kWh battery pair up to produce scintillating performance statistics, but a number of high-profile bloggers have taken to Chinese social media to declare that an updated version is already on the way and that it is slated to develop in excess of 2,000hp.

Car News China reported that several high profile bloggers and influencers took to Weibo to declare that Zeekr is preparing an updated version, presumably to take back its high performance crown from Xiaomi, which recently introduced the 1,500hp SU7 Ultra – a vehicle that toppled Nurburgring lap times set by the world’s most famous automakers.

The Chinese automotive news outlet goes on to state that Zeekr’s new model is expected to feature revised exterior styling, numerous weight-saving measures and uprated suspension and brakes to handle such power.

Despite only being four years old, Zeekr already offers a line-up of seven vehicles in China (with around four or five in Asian and European markets), including a 001 model to suit most budgets and tastes.

These range from a luxurious long-distance cruiser to the recently-announced 001 Sport model that will be the first taste of its performance for customers outside of its domestic market.

Limited to just 250 units, the 001 Sport will accelerate from 0-62mph in under four seconds, offer bespoke sports styling and deliver 544hp, as well as 363 miles of range. It is already available to order in a number of European countries.

China is coming for the performance crown

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

It is telling that the $2.6million Rimac Nevera R is among the few electric hypercars that can better Zeeker’s proposed 2,000hp monster, as Chinese automotive manufacturers are repeatedly ripping up the rulebook.

Need more examples? Well, tech giant Xiaomi’s recently-launched SU7 Ultra managed to translate some 1,550hp to the road and still cost just $73,000 – a far cry from the $231,995 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, which is arguably its only current competitor.

Both ends of the EV spectrum are being bludgeoned by Chinese competition at the moment, whether that’s the cheaper everyday stuff that is currently challenging Tesla’s dominance or the high-performance market that was once the reserve of Porsche, BMW, Audi and more.

Granted, those 'legacy' automakers still arguably produce the better driver's cars, but the gap is rapidly narrowing. Zeekr's recently-launched European 7X is a great example of this.

But even Zeekr made the mistake of boldly proclaiming that “competitors wouldn’t be able to build this in five years” after launching the original 001 FR, only for Xiaomi to respond and better it in under two.

The pace of progress in the Chinese EV market is staggering and, despite the recent efforts made by most western automakers, it’s difficult not to think they are still drastically lagging behind.