Xiaomi says it's sold more than 2,000 YU7s within three minutes of launch

The electric SUV deliberately undercuts the Model Y

Huge demand means the company’s plant capacity is sold out until 2027

Not content with ripping up the performance EV rulebook in the Nurburgring-shattering SU7 Ultra, Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is now entering the popular and hotly-contested SUV market with its YU7.

There are no guesses for which best-seller its latest model is gunning for, seeing as Xiaomi’s Tesla-baiting model betters Musk’s best-selling creation in almost every statistic.

It is faster from 0-62mph, the range is substantially higher than a Model Y (in YU7 Max versions) and it operates on a modern 800V architecture for ultra-rapid charging – all of this and it is roughly $1,400 cheaper than a Base Model Y in China.

Offered in three distinct variants (Standard, Pro and Max), Xiaomi’s YU7 delivers a variety of performance and electric range figures, with the entry-level Standard version offering almost 520 miles on a single charge, according to China’s notoriously generous Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC).

The 800V silicon carbide platform means it supports ultra-fast charging at up to 5.2C (a rate of 5.2 times its capacity in one hour), this allows it to nail a 10–80% charge in as little as 12 minutes and can add up to 385 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Performance is strong, too, with the marque’s HyperEngine V6s Plus endowing the YU7 Max model with 690hp, which translates into a top speed of 146mph and a 0-62mph sprint time of just 3.2 seconds.

It is a veritable tech-fest under the shapely, almost Ferrari-esque skin, with Nvidia’s Drive AGX Thor chips powering advanced levels of autonomous driving, as well as the new Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display that projects information onto the lower half of the windshield.

The tech giant also says that the powerful infotainment system offers bags of entertainment, including mic-free karaoke and the option to fall in love with a digital pet capybara or an otter. The virtual critters act as the AI assistant, apparently.

Cleverly, Xiaomi has even installed dual-thread ports with power on both sides of the dashboard that can house operational accessory smartphone cradles, while the rear-view mirror can accommodate a 4K gimbal camera.

Analysis: coping with demand is Xiaomi’s biggest problem

Last year, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in China and it continued to hold its own against an onslaught of domestic rivals that have launched in recent months. That said, Car News China reports that Tesla sales are still down 24% so far this year.

Xiaomi’s YU7 poses a serious threat to Tesla’s foothold in the country, but it is to be followed by Xpeng’s much-lauded G7 and Li Auto’s i8, which is said to feature the latest generation fast-charging NMC battery from CATL.

Musk has responded by announcing a China-only version of the Model Y that can be configured with either six or seven seats, but it hasn’t seen fit to update the vehicle beyond the tweaks it made earlier this year, which didn’t include faster charging capability.

However, some media outlets in China have reported that Xiaomi could well struggle to keep up with demand of both the recently-launched SU7 performance sedan and the YU7 SUV, with Car News China stating that wait times for the SU7 Pro are almost a year.

It currently only has a single plant in Beijing that is dedicated to producing its electric vehicles, meaning that unless it can increase output, the rampant pre-orders mean everything is sold out for the next year and a half.

A nice problem to have for Xiaomi, and a small glimmer of hope for Tesla.