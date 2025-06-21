I review EVs for a living – these are the 7 best electric cars I’ve tested in 2025 so far

Choice in the world of electric vehicles has never been greater and, alongside a glut of new machines from established brands, the market is now teeming with Chinese badges that you probably hadn’t heard of a year ago.

Xpeng, BYD and Zeekr are now well established in the Far East and Australia, while rapidly gaining a foothold in Europe. Similarly, an established brand like Peugeot offers an electrified version of its entire range, as the French marque looks to phase out petrol and diesel cars.

Renault has had a storming start to 2025 with both the excellent R5 E-Tech and its more rugged R4 E-tech cousin, Porsche continues to refine its approach to electrification with positive results and, dare we say it, Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y are now the best they have ever been... if you can look past its burning brand image.

Having driven a number of new electric vehicles over the past few months, the below stand out among a crowd that can often be labelled homogenous (see Xpeng G6) or largely forgettable (Ford Capri, we’re sorry to say that’s you).

7. Zeekr 7X

(Image credit: Zeekr)

Chalk Zeekr up alongside BYD and Xpeng – another Chinese upstart that is making waves outside of its domestic market. And the stylish 7X SUV certainly has the technological trickery to win over new customers.

It is a direct rival to Tesla’s Model Y, but ups the premium stakes with a cutting-edge infotainment offering, an in-house-developed sound system and powered doors up front… yep, like a Rolls-Royce.

With all that in mind, it really wants to take on the Polestar 4 and more upmarket offerings from Porsche, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. But its most popular party trick is the company’s famous ‘Golden Battery’ technology that sees it charge from 10 to 80 % in just 13 minutes from a 360kW outlet.

With up to 382 miles of range in the Long Range RWD version and a price tag that undercuts several key rivals, the 7X is poised to give the more established players plenty to lose sleep over.

6. BYD Dolphin Surf

(Image credit: BYD)

Fresh from its launch in Europe, the BYD Dolphin Surf is one of the cheapest new cars you can buy in the UK, with its £18,650 (around $25,000 / AU$38,500) base model price tag making it marginally more expensive than the barebones Dacia Spring and the Leapmotor T03.

Spend a little more and you get 200 miles of range (as opposed to the basic 137 miles), which is fine for most. The ride is pretty poor and acceleration is relatively weak, but there are Tardis-like levels of luggage space and plenty of room for adults inside its diminutive frame.

What’s more, BYD majors on the tech: a touchscreen that can electronically rotate into portrait mode (why?) and smartwatch-enabled digital keys are just a few choice highlights.

But like lots of rivals hailing from China, the tech isn’t particularly user-friendly and the assistance systems are beyond annoying. Regardless, at that price, it’s sure to sell.

5. MG Cyberster

(Image credit: MG)

Admittedly, the Cyberster is getting fairly long in the tooth now, but it remains a rare beast on the roads and doesn’t quite get the credit it deserves for remaining the only electric two-seater sports car on sale.

Having lived with one for a week or so earlier this year, I was impressed with how well it fits into daily life, but makes every drive feel special, thanks to its vertically-opening scissor doors and mega-futuristic exterior styling.

Opt for the GT model and the all-wheel-drive powertrain delivers a gut-busting 503bhp for insane straight-line speed. Unfortunately, it can’t hold a candle to Porsche or BMW in the dynamics department, but the slightly infuriating infotainment array is arranged like a jet-fighter cockpit, which is never not cool.

4. Cupra Tavascan

(Image credit: Seat)

Seat’s younger, funkier offshoot only really dabbles in electric vehicles and hybrids these days (if you discount the petrol Ateca), with the hot hatch-baiting Born and the jacked-up Tavascan heading up its pure EV division.

The latter is essentially a Volkswagen ID.5 that’s been studying contouring make-up tutorials on YouTube but damn, it looks all the better for it. Aggressive coupe/crossover exterior lines meet massive wheels and brushed copper accents, which all ensure it attracts admiring glances when parked.

The all-wheel-drive VZ model I tested offered 340bhp, which is plenty enough to see it sprint to 62mph from rest in 5.5 seconds, and it offers slightly sportier handling dynamics than the closely-related Skoda and VW products.

Above all else, some serious design effort has gone into making sure the interior appeals to a younger, more style-conscious audience and it has paid off. Plus, the latest generation of VW’s infotainment system is much easier to use than previous attempts.

3. Peugeot e-5008

(Image credit: Peugeot)

Electric seven-seat SUVs are like buses: you wait an age for one to arrive, and then several show up at once. But where Kia’s EV9, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Volvo’s EX90 all cost eye-watering amounts of money, Peugeot’s £50,000 (around $67,000 / AU$103,000) e-5008 is slightly easier to budget for.

There’s an argument to be had, but I think the aggressively angular styling is excellent and the wraparound cockpit interior is a masterpiece. Plump for the larger 97kWh battery pack and Peugeot claims you can travel for 414 miles on a single charge.

I didn’t quite manage to hit those heady figures, but 320 to 350 miles is possible with some careful throttle inputs. There’s not a lot of space in the third row, but you can definitely fit kids and small people in there with no problems.

In terms of space, practicality and the ability to haul lots of people, there’s not much with batteries and electric motors that can touch the e-5008 for the money.

2. Porsche Taycan Turbo

(Image credit: Porsche)

Simultaneously able to rearrange internal organs with its almost painful acceleration (0-62mph is done in 2.7 seconds) and offer one of the quietest, most refined rides around, the Porsche Taycan Turbo is both pure drama and a surprisingly easy-to-live-with sports saloon.

There is masses of trunk space, rear occupants get to stretch their legs out and thousands of highway miles can be dispatched with little in the way of driver fatigue.

Porsche’s infotainment system is also among the best, particularly when navigating with live EV charging information, and there’s almost too much in-car tech to squeeze into this short round-up.

Forget the tanking residual values – this is one of the most potent, finest-handling and tech-saturated electric vehicles on sale today… especially if you hunt around the used market.

1. Renault 5 E-Tech

(Image credit: Renault)

Renault doesn’t need me to tell it just how good the retro-inspired R5 reboot is, as its trophy cabinet is currently straining under the weight of accolades.

Perhaps the biggest compliment I can give it is that I still have to stop and have a good look whenever I see the boxy beauty roll by.

An electric range of 250 miles might still put off some, but it can be charged in a shade over half an hour from a 100kW charger. Let’s face it, most of these things are going to be wafting around the urban environment anyway.

Inside, the level of material specification and attention to detail belies the 25 grand (around $33,000 / AU$52,000) asking price and the Android Automotive operating system is a joy to use.

Fun, cheeky, exciting to drive and packed full of character, the R5 E-Tech deserves to be as big a seller as its forebear.