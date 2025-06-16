Heavily camouflaged versions of the new Model S and Model Y have been spotted being tested at Germany’s revered, high-performance Nurburgring race circuit, suggesting that upgraded Model S Plaid and Model Y Performance iterants are soon to go on sale.

Images first reported by Autocar reveal that the two models are clearly based on the latest generation line-up, with the Model Y sporting the full-width light bar at the front and sleeker side profile, while the the Model S packs the new bumper and grill that arrived with a styling refresh earlier this year.

However, the two cars spotted pounding around the Nurburgring clearly feature additional bodywork elements, including more aggressive air ducts on the Model S Plaid and a long ducktail spoiler on the Model Y to minimize drag.

In true Tesla style, we have not been given any specification for the upgraded high performance models, although Autocar hints that the Cybertruck’s 800V electrical architecture could drastically improve charging speeds for the review Model S Plaid if it were to be introduced.

Despite this, Tesla is expected stick with its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive set-up for the Model Y and a tri-motor set-up for the Model S Plaid, which currently develops a staggering 1,020hp and can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.1 seconds, according to some tests.

The Model Y Performance will also benefit from the myriad updates that were introduced earlier this year, including a more premium feeling interior, more comfortable seats and improvements in sound deadening and ride quality.

Taking back the crown?

(Image credit: Tesla)

The Tesla Model S Plaid was once the final word in high-performance electric saloons, shocking the world with its ability to run back-to-back hot laps, even going so far as to set a record around the Nurburgring’s Nordschleife circuit.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This was toppled by the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT last year, which bettered Tesla’s attempt by an impressive 18 seconds. However, there are more recent threats from China, with Xiaomi’s surprisingly affordable SU7 Ultra taking the title of fastest electric production car this month – even bettering Rimac's hypercar efforts.

Electric performance cars have moved on at a pace since the original Model S Plaid arrived in 2021, with the likes of Lucid gaining popularity and Mercedes-AMG poised to release its own super saloon in a matter of weeks.

It is a similar story for the Model Y Performance, which occupies the slightly grey area of high performance family SUVs. If launched imminently, it will go up against the formidable Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the crossover of all crossovers – the Smart #5 Brabus.

Although not destined to be major sellers for Tesla, the introduction of headline-grabbing high-performance models could help repair some of the recent damage to its reputation, which has led to serious slump in sales.