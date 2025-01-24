I’ve spent hours with the new Tesla Model Y – here are 5 updates I like (and 3 things I don't)

Did you know that the Tesla Model Y was the first EV to make the list of the world’s best-selling vehicles in 2023? Well, it was, and it has also topped the best-selling EV charts in multiple markets since its launch in 2020.

Despite the massive sales success and delivery of regular over-the-air software updates, which have ushered in massive digital improvements over the years, customers have been crying out for a physical, aesthetic refresh, which has been rumored to be in the making for months.

The internet decided to call it the ‘Juniper’ update, although Tesla denies it ever selected that codename, but you and I can simply refer to it as New Model Y – a Tesla that pays lip service to its short heritage but also looks firmly to the future.

(Image credit: Tesla UK)

Tesla allowed me to get up close and personal with the European specification Model Y, which will be built in the company’s Berlin Gigafactory in Germany.

Details have already been released on the Asia-Pacific model, which is built in China and will serve the market there, as well as Australia and more.

We are yet to get eyes on the official North American specification, but if the updates follow the timeline of the recently refreshed Model 3, we expect the US to receive details imminently.

Wherever you call home, there’s no denying the New Model Y is a vast improvement over its predecessor. After spending some time with it, here are the things that I’m most excited about, and a few I'm not.

1. It looks so much better

(Image credit: Tesla UK)

Borrowing styling elements from the recently refreshed Model 3, as well as Cybertruck and Cybercab, the updated Model Y goes big on light bars.

There’s an expansive illuminated panel at the front, while the rear features an innovative daytime running light that is neatly tucked away, yet bounces its red hue onto a ‘custom appliqué’ on the vehicle's bodywork.

It is the first time I’ve seen something like this go into production and it looks fantastic in the flesh, while the lower stance at the front, revised front fascia, tailgate, spoiler and rear diffuser all make for a more aggressive overall look. Tesla is so confident in this car that it has done away with the Tesla ’T’ motifs and has gone with subtle lettering instead.

Alongside making the Model Y look far less dorky, Tesla says that it has also improved its drag co-efficient figure even further, laying down the battery efficiency gauntlet for other manufacturers to follow.

2. The interior has grown up

(Image credit: Tesla UK)

Although it doesn’t appear massively different, Tesla has fitted its new Model Y out with more premium materials inside. There are touches of aluminum and the re-sculpted and ventilated seats are made from a soft, leather-like textile. They are extremely comfortable to sit in.

Both the front and rear seats are now heated, as well as offering cooling functionality on hot days. Overall refinement has also been improved thanks to additional noise-dampening materials and a better quality acoustic glass.

The company says road noise is reduced by 22%, impact noise by 20% and wind noise by 20%, while the glass on the enormous panoramic roof reflects 26% more solar energy, so everyone inside doesn’t melt on a summer’s day.

3. More tech now comes as standard

(Image credit: Tesla UK)

Like the new Model 3, the latest Model Y comes as standard with an 8-inch touchscreen display in the rear. This allows rear-seat passengers to play a selection of games on the go, or stream content from Netflix or YouTube, as well as enjoy music streaming services.

The display also supports dual Bluetooth device connectivity, so users can beam media from their own gadgets, as well as pair gaming peripherals and Bluetooth-enabled headphones to make the most of that screen.

The latest hardware means there has been a boost to cellular data connection speeds and reliability, while the Wi-Fi connectivity has been “improved by 200%”, according to one Tesla spokesperson, which allows for faster download speeds, even when parked further away from a router.

4. Huzzah! There is an indicator stalk

(Image credit: Tesla UK)

The internet almost combusted when Tesla first introduced physical buttons on the steering wheel to take care of indicator or turn signal functionality, as opposed to the tried-and-tested indicator stalk. Heck, some driving schools even said they would ban any model shirking a stalk from their fleets.

Unlike the Model 3, which sees the turn signals relegated to fiddly buttons on the steering wheel, the European Model Y gets a proper indicator stalk – although Tesla still refers to it as “precision engineered”.

It behaves more like a button than something with a physical connection to the steering column, using data from the cameras to turn it off if the system decides you’ve changed lane, for example.

5. Bring on the autonomous driving

(Image credit: Tesla UK)

The usefulness of Tesla’s Supervised Full Self-Driving depends on where you live, and how much faith you put in high levels of autonomous driving.

However, the new Model Y is fitted with the latest generation of its Hardware 4, including a new self-cleaning front-mounted camera, meaning it is capable of increased levels of fully autonomous driving when the legislation in Europe allows for it.

This also means it is capable of Actually Smart Summon (or ASS, if you share Elon’s sense of humor), but again, this is limited in its usage in the UK and Europe. Customers in the US will be able to remotely summon and park their vehicles, where local laws permit it.

Alongside the latest HW4, Tesla has also upgraded the Model Y’s smartphone-as-a-key service, as the latest model now packs Ultra Wideband technology.

Similar to the tech used in Apple’s AirTags and smartwatches, the system can now better recognize when a smartphone key is nearby and will unlock the doors faster. The same applies for the boot or trunk.

…And now for the bad news

(Image credit: Tesla)

The new Model Y is actually down on storage space (only around 20 liters) thanks to the svelte new packaging, although the power folding rear seats make it easier to use every last inch of the stowage area than before.

Perhaps more importantly, the price of this first edition, All-Wheel-Drive, Long Range, Dual-Motor Model Y is £60,990, which is around $75,000 / AU$120,000 at today’s conversion rates.

Obviously, the price will differ from market to market, but it’s £9,000 more expensive than the outgoing model in the UK. Plus, it will only be available in black or silver (with the choice of two wheel designs) for the first few months.

The price increase would be easier to swallow if Tesla has increased the battery range and performance, but initial figures for this model are pegged at 353 miles, which is just 22-miles more than the outgoing version.

Its 0-60mph sprint time has been cut from 4.8-seconds to 4.1-seconds, so it will feel quicker off the line, but it’s not the huge leap in battery range and performance that customers looking at similarly-priced EVs will demand.