Tesla reveals its long-awaited Model Y 'Juniper' refresh, but the EV isn’t the trailblazer it once was

Model Y receives many of the updates seen on recent Model 3

Faster acceleration and improved range among the upgrades

Exterior styling is cleaner, with a full-width light bar at the front and rear

Tesla has responded to leaked images of the updated Model Y surfacing on Chinese social media recently by revealing full details of the refreshed EV, which has long been codenamed ‘Juniper’.

As with the Model 3 last year, the new Model Y receives a fairly major exterior overhaul, complete with front and rear full-width light bars, as well as a subtle but easily spotted refresh to the front and rear bumpers.

The sleeker exterior has improved the vehicle’s drag co-efficiency that, alongside improved sound-proofing, new acoustic glass, greater insulation and the latest casting methods, has reduced the number of body gaps and will lead to a quieter cabin. It will also have a positive effect on battery range.

Inside, Tesla has introduced ventilated seats and myriad ambient interior lighting extras to the refreshed Model Y, while the turn signals are now activated via a traditional stalk on Asia-Pacific models, rather than buttons on the steering wheel.

However, it is yet to be seen whether the controversial button controls will remain on vehicles that make their way to other markets.

There is also a new eight-inch touchscreen in the rear, in addition to the 15.4in touchscreen on the dash, which allows occupants to play games and binge their favorite movies and television while on the move.

(Image credit: Tesla China)

Currently, only the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range All Wheel Drive (LR AWD) models have received the ‘Juniper’ updates and, as a result, have also received reworked estimated range and acceleration specification.

But bear in mind that the WLTP cycle tests are typically more generous in their range estimations than the EPA figures used in North America.

The 2025 Long Range AWD model is said to be capable of 551km / 342 miles on a single charge, while 0.7 seconds has been shaved off the 0-60mph sprint time, so it can now manage it in just 4.3 seconds. Tesla claims it also charges slightly faster.

A cheaper Rear Wheel Drive model (RWD) is also on offer, which can manage 466km / 289 miles on a single charge and a 0-60mph acceleration time of 5.9 seconds. Customers will likely have to wait for a Long Range RWD model, as well as the top spec Performance versions to arrive.

Analysis: Tesla needs fresh stock to boost sales

(Image credit: Tesla China)

Currently, customers in China can order a Launch Series Model Y in either a RWD or Long Range AWD variant, with the former costing ¥263,500 – or around $36,000 / £29,000 / AU$58,000. The more expensive AWD model costs ¥303,500, which converts to around $41,300 / £33,600 / AU$66,900 at the current exchange rates.

There has been no word on European and North America specification and pricing, but with the outgoing Model Y starting at $31,490 in the US and £46,990 in the UK, it is likely to be more expensive than the aging model. Electrek claims the figures equate to a 5% increase on the previous Chinese pricing, for example.

It is highly likely that Australia will be the next market to receive the refreshed Model Y, with key European markets likely following soon thereafter. However, current uncertainty around tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles in the US will impact the speed at which the North American market receives refreshed cars.

Arguably, the updated model can’t be rolled out fast enough for Tesla, seeing as the company posted its first sales drop since 2011 at its recent Q4 2024 earnings call, according to CNBC. Musk predicted earlier in the year that this would likely happen, citing ageing models as one of the key reasons for slowing sales.

The recent refresh of Model 3 has highlighted just how staid Model X and Model Y now look, while the range offered by their respective battery packs, which was once the talk of the EV industry, now lags behind rivals from the Volkswagen Group, Hyundai, Kia and Peugeot.