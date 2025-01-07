The Sony Afeela EV is finally here, but it could struggle to catch the Lucid Air – here's why

Sony Afeela 1 is slated to offer high levels of autonomous driving

Prices will start at $89,900 / £72,000 / AU$143,000

In-vehicle entertainment is top of the agenda

Sony’s first foray into the world of electric vehicles is arguably one of the hardest working concepts of the CES show in Las Vegas.

Starting life as the Sony Vision-S, the project has since morphed into the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) Afeela, gradually revealed over five consecutive years of CES fanfare.

Considering the Porsche Taycan can manage 320kW charge speeds, that figure already feels old fashioned.

During that time, we have been teased with infotainment details and treated to a mock-up that has gradually evolved in design. But this year at CES 2025, the company finally announced that the $89,900 all-electric model is now available to pre-order for a fully refundable reservation fee of $200, with deliveries anticipated in mid-2026.

But there’s a catch, as Sony’s tie-in with the Japanese legacy automaker is currently only available to residents of California, although it is expected to be opened up to other US states soon.

This year’s party piece saw SHM boss Yasuhide Mizuno summon the “near production ready” Afeela 1 to the CES stage using just his smartphone, while indicating that the suite of of 40 sensors (including cameras, LiDAR, radars and ultrasonic sensors) would allow for high levels of autonomous driving.

(Image credit: Sony Honda Mobility)

Inside, all occupants are treated to a huge dose of entertainment, thanks to displays at every seat, complete with Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technologies to offer an “immersive” in-car experience.

But Autocar states that the model is destined to ride on the same platform that will underpin the forthcoming and yet-to-be-driven Honda 0 Series, with official SHM specs clarifying that it will use a 91kWh battery pack that sends power to dual 180kW motors at the front and rear.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Total power output will be 482bhp, with the fastest charging speeds limited to just 150kW via Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector. Considering the Porsche Taycan can manage 320kW charge speeds, that figure already feels old fashioned.

According to SHM, the Afeela 1 will be available in a more expensive Signature trim level, which will set customers back around $102,900 (£82,000 / AU$165,000).

Despite the heady asking price and dazzling 'computer-on-wheels' technology, it is already falling some way behind the likes of Lucid where the important automotive stats are concerned. Lucid offers its 2025 Air Touring model with an EPA estimated range of 406 miles, as well as a total power output of around 620hp.

The more expensive Grand Touring model, which costs around $10,000 more than the range-topping Afeela 1, offers a staggering 512-mile EPA estimated range and 819hp, with a 0-60mph sprint time of just three seconds.

Entertainment takes centre stage

(Image credit: Sony Honda Mobility)

Clearly, Honda’s tie-up with Sony will major on the entertainment factor, with the two companies already promising the next generation of in-car technology. This comes courtesy of a powerful system on a chip (SoC) capable of 800 ToPs (Trillions of Operations Per Second), machine learning, advanced AI and Tesla-baiting levels of autonomy.

You can control various in-car functions via natural voice interactions thanks to the Afeela ‘Personal Agent’, which SHM says will converse with occupants and even suggest activities, while the Unreal gaming engine is used to make everything from maps to menus more interactive and visually arresting.

But Honda is responsible for how this car will ride and handle – and it's a manufacturer with a patchy EV history.

There’s also the fact that sound has been optimized for each individual seat, with Sony offering its noice-cancelling know-how to allow all of those riding aboard to enjoy entertainment from built-in apps, such as Spotify, TikTok and more.

At CES last year, then-boss Izumi Kawanishi even showcased how the vehicle could be driven with a PS5 controller, suggesting that Sony’s blockbuster games would make their way inside the car.

But Honda is responsible for how this car will ride and handle – and it's a manufacturer with a patchy EV history.

Granted, its Prologue model has been very well received in the US, but the all-electric e:Ny1 and the now-defunct Honda e haven’t been so lucky. In fact, the e:Ny1 was a massive disappointment when I drove it last year.

Honda said it would “rip up the rulebook” when it unveiled its plans for the 0 Series at last year’s CES – unofficially stating that it would essentially start afresh where EVs are concerned.

Slimmer batteries, lighter vehicles, better handling and improved efficiencies are all promised by this new platform, but we are yet to see if the Japanese marque can deliver.

So far, the pure EV specs offered by the Afeela 1 already feel a little long in the tooth, especially given that customers won’t receive their cars until 2026.

At which point, MG claims it will have released a vehicle with solid-state battery technology and all-electric ranges that could easily be in excess of 600 miles.