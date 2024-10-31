The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV has been unleashed – and it’s already bagging speed records

SU7 Ultra sets record for fastest four-door EV

It features the largest carbon disc brakes of any production sedan

Due to be delivered to first customers next year

Xiaomi's debut SU7 electric vehicle has been a runaway success for the Chinese smartphone maker, but it isn’t done proving that it is the master of cooking up a sales storm in its domestic market.

Xiaomi founder, chairman, and CEO Lei Jun unveiled the SU7 Ultra prototype during an annual conference in July this year and has repeatedly taken to China’s premier social media platform Weibo to state the performance intentions of his project.

At Germany’s infamous Nurburgring, which has become the global benchmark for performance car lap times, the road-going, four-door EV managed to post a time of 6:46.874 – a staggering 20 seconds faster than the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra prototype | Official certified video from the Nürburgring - YouTube Watch On

It’s a huge undertaking for any vehicle manufacturer, let alone a company that has more experience dealing in smartphones and consumer tech.

According to Lei Jun, the record was snagged with British endurance driver David Pittard behind the wheel in just one lap – a one-take wonder, if you will.

According to the onboard video footage, which can be viewed on YouTube (or just click above), the SU7 Ultra temporarily lost power around two thirds of the way into the run. Had this mishap not have occurred, the lap time would have been even more impressive.

Accessible performance

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Far from simply being a PR stunt, the 1,526hp, tri-motor Xiaomi SU7 Ultra will join the rest of the line-up and go into production early next year. It is expected to cost 814,900 Chinese yuan – or around $114,000/£88,000/AU$174,000 – but like the rest of Xiaomi’s EV range, will only go on sale in China.

It is a phenomenal amount of car for the money and the spec sheet reads like a petrolhead’s Christmas list: carbon ceramic brakes, a 0-62mph sprint time of 1.98 seconds, a top speed of 217mph, adjustable Bilstein suspension, as well as an interior that’s dripping with carbon fibre and Alcantara.

Although the production model won’t be quite as aggressive as the vehicle that took to the Nurburgring, it will still feature a rear spoiler, a revised front splitter with massive air intakes and an active rear diffuser for added downforce.

It comes as no surprise that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer received 3,680 deposits in the first 10 minutes after the car’s release, according to CarScoops.