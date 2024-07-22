Xiaomi surprised the world when it revealed its debut EV earlier this year, claiming that it had notched up over 75,000 sales within the first 28 days, making it one of the most hyped cars in China (and outside) of 2024.

Now, the tech company hopes to hog the headlines once again with the reveal of a tri-motor prototype that could go on to become one of the fastest electric vehicles on sale... if it ever goes on sale, that is.

Currently, the standard SU7 model is rear-wheel drive and comes fitted with a 74kWh battery that’s capable of around 434-miles on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0-62mph in a respectable 5.3 seconds.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Official Trailer - Born for the Track, Fought for Speed - YouTube Watch On

There’s also a Max version on sale in China with a larger 101kWh battery, twin motors and a 0-62mph time that’s pegged at 2.8 seconds. To achieve almost double the horsepower of the Max, Xiaomi has fitted the SU7 Ultra with three motors.

Two of those are larger, re-worked versions of its existing tech, and are now dubbed V8S, while one of the smaller, original V6S units is also in place.

There is no official word on battery packs, but it is suggested it draws energy from the same 101kWh unit as the Max. The result is a race-ready vehicle that develops some 1,526bhp and can accelerate on to a top speed of 217mph.

Clearly designed for the track, Xiaomi says the SU7 Ultra receives six-piston AP Racing calipers and huge ventilated discs that, when coupled with the beefed-up regenerative braking, provide up up to 2.36G of stopping power.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

There are also the tell-tale bodywork additions, including wider wheel arches, an enormous rear wing (for downforce) and a much lower ride height for improved handling and aerodynamics.

Slides revealed by the brand state that it is targeting a weight of 1,900kg, which it says will be lighter than a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and a Tesla Model S Plaid, two high performance EVs that it is clearly benchmarking against.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posted on X that the SU7 Ultra prototype will be taking on the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife later this year, where it is assumed the company will attempt to topple records set by the aforementioned Taycan Turbo GT.

Prototype or the real deal?

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi SU7 is somewhat of an electric vehicle bargain in its domestic market, costing 215,900 yuan (or around $30,500 / £23,000 / AU$45,000) for the standard version when it originally went on sale earlier this year.

Designed to take on the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, the SU7 has been a hit according to its maker, but there have been no suggestions to date that it will expand its operations outside of China.

The fact the company is taking to one of Europe’s most infamous race circuits with a high-performance halo model could signal its intentions to try and rival some of the most advanced western EV makers.

With that could also be the suggestion that it plans to capture the attention of European buyers and, buoyed by the recent European sales successes of fellow Chinese stablemate BYD, attempt to crack a new market.