Porsche unveils the new Taycan Turbo GT - the most powerful production Porsche to date

Porsche has unveiled what it says is the "most powerful series production Porsche yet" in its fiery 1,093bhp Taycan Turbo GT, which costs £190,000/$230,000 (around AUS$348,000) and comes in a version where the backseats have been deleted in pursuit of all-out track records.

The German automaker has overhauled both the chassis and powertrain in its most ferocious road electric car to date, with a revised rear axle motor that uses silicon carbide as the semi-conductor material, resulting in more power and sharper response times.

Also, the introduction of a pulse inverter sees 580kW on tap in both variants, while Launch Control unleashes up to 815kW for a 0-62mph sprint time of 2.3 seconds - or 2.2 seconds in the most extreme Weissach version.

Porsche has also recalibrated its boost function, which is now dubbed Attack Mode (inspired by the 99X Formula E car), and sees up to 939bhp delivered for up to 10 seconds for rapid overtakes. This is 67bhp more than a standard Taycan Turbo S push-to-pass function.

Weight has also been reduced in the track-focussed Weissach Package model thanks to liberal use of carbon fibre, with 75kg saved over the Taycan Turbo S by reworking things like the brake calibers and even the boot closing mechanism.

As previously mentioned, the Taycan Turbo GT can be optioned either in a standard variant, complete with rear seats, extra sound insulation and rear speakers, or the even more performance-focussed Weissach package option.

This says goodbye to the rear seats and adds extra aerodynamic elements, such as air deflectors on the underbody and a new front diffuser, as well as a carbon fixed rear wing and a manually opening charging flap. Essentially, some of the luxuries have been removed in order to make an additional 70kg weight saving.

If it’s hot laps on track you plan to subject your Taycan to, there’s no denying the Weissach package is a worthy option (surprisingly, it doesn’t cost any extra) but in terms of performance, its top speed is raised by 10mph (190mph plays 180mph), while the 0-62mph sprint time drops to 2.2 seconds, as opposed to 2.3 seconds.

When you consider the niceties afforded by the non-Weissach model (better sound system, four seats, more insulation), those figures seem arbitrary.

Breaking records

(Image credit: Porsche)

We recently witnessed the Taycan Turbo GT lapping the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:07:55, not only bettering the existing Taycan Turbo S Sport by 26 seconds, but also smashing the record-holding Tesla Model S Plaid with track package by a staggering 18 seconds.

Granted, there's a monstrous price disparity between the two, seeing as the Tesla cost $89,990 (around £70,000/AUS$140,000) at the time and this Weissach package Taycan Turbo GT costs $230,000 (£190,000/AUS$348,000), but the latter has also gone on to set the fastest electric series production car title at Laguna Seca - all with just two motors.

"The two records in Laguna Seca and on the Nordschleife show what great track potential there is in the Taycan," says Model Line Vice President Kevin Giek.

"To prove your mettle on the track, it’s not enough to simply have as much power as possible. The overall package of accelerating and braking, cornering grip, aerodynamics, stability and fine-tuning has to be right," he added.

The Taycan Turbo GT is not just the most powerful road-going Porsche on sale, it's also up there with one of the most potent and focussed four-door sedans in the world.

Proof, if it were needed, that electrification doesn't necessarily mean the end of track day thrills.