Matrox returns with dual-GPU card built for synchronized multi-display setups

A380 Octal supports up to eight 5K screens and high-end audio

Quad version offers fewer outputs, less power, for simpler installations

One of Nvidia’s earliest rivals, Matrox was well known in the 1990s for its high-quality graphics cards.

Although it eventually moved away from the mainstream gaming market, the company has remained active in professional and multi-display environments, including supplying display systems for the Sphere, the massive music and entertainment venue just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Now, Matrox is preparing to release a new dual-GPU graphics card aimed at powering video walls and multi-display setups.

Up to four 8K displays

The upcoming Matrox LUMA Pro A380 Octal features two Intel Arc A380E GPUs and eight Mini DisplayPort 2.0 outputs, allowing it to drive up to four 8K displays or eight 5K screens at once.

The A380 Octal is a single-slot PCIe 4.0 x16 card and includes 12GB of GDDR6 memory, with a 130W power requirement and active cooling.

Supported APIs include DirectX 12 Ultimate, OpenGL 4.6, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0, making it compatible with a wide range of professional software environments. Matrox’s PowerDesk software and its Mura Developer tools are also supported.

In terms of capabilities, the card can deliver high-definition video across eight synchronized displays, including support for HDR, VESA DSC compression, Adaptive Sync, and HDCP 2.3. The maximum bit depth reaches up to 36 bits per pixel. Users can also stream multi-channel high-definition audio through four digital outputs.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Matrox, two cards can be used in a single system and can be frame-locked for synchronized output.

A second model in the lineup, the A380 Quad, offers similar features with a single GPU, 6GB of memory, and four full-sized DisplayPort connectors instead of eight Mini DisplayPorts. The Quad model draws less power and is aimed at less demanding applications.

There’s no word on pricing or availability for either model. Matrox lists them only as “coming soon.”