Nvidia’s RTX PRO 6000 offers 96GB of memory, enough for giant AI models and datasets

With 24,064 CUDA cores, this GPU dominates deep learning, rendering, and scientific simulations

At $8,200, this card is not for gamers; it’s built strictly for serious professionals

In the evolving world of professional computing, PNY Technologies has launched what might be the most powerful workstation GPU to date: the Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition.

Directdial reports the card is priced at a staggering $8,200, making it firmly aimed at professionals working in AI development, simulation, or high-end content creation rather than casual users.

At the heart of the GPU is Nvidia’s latest Blackwell architecture, delivering 24,064 CUDA cores to accelerate demanding workloads such as deep learning, real-time rendering, and scientific computing.

Blackwell architecture delivers massive power and memory

The RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell supports a record-breaking 96GB of GDDR7 memory, operating over a 512-bit bus with a bandwidth of up to 1.75TB/s.

This is achieved using 3GB modules configured as 16×2×3GB, enabling the vast memory pool necessary for handling massive AI models and ultra-high-resolution assets. ECC memory is also onboard to improve stability in mission-critical tasks.

Despite its performance, the card maintains a relatively modest 300W TDP and is considered energy-efficient for its class.

The GPU supports a wide range of APIs, including Vulkan 1.3, DirectX 12, and OpenCL 3.0.

Early PCB images suggest the absence of a 12V-6x2 connector, possibly pointing to a rear-mounted power input design more commonly found in servers or Max-Q setups.

However, a single 16-pin connector supports the current desktop version, which uses a PCIe 5.0 x16 interface and fits into a standard dual-slot, full-length layout.

Though technically a workstation GPU, the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell opens new possibilities across a range of specialist fields. It can support up to four 8K displays and is engineered to meet the demands of professionals in VFX, CAD, and AI training environments.