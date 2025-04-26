AMD may be prioritizing price over specs with the Radeon PRO W9000’s 32GB limit

AMD Radeon Pro W9000 targets real-world professionals rather than AI-heavy data science workflows

With a 356mm² die size, the Radeon W9000 could still punch hard in real-world tasks

AMD is set to expand its workstation GPU lineup with the imminent release of the new Radeon PRO W9000 series, built on the RDNA 4 architecture. This chip is aimed at professionals working in demanding fields such as video editing, 3D rendering, and AI development.

A leak from Hoang Anh Phu claims the lineup will include a 32GB model based on the new Navi 48 XTW architecture.

AMD is supposed to be chasing Nvidia, but the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell boasts an enormous 96GB frame buffer and 24,064 CUDA cores. This is far beyond the 32GB configuration that AMD appears to be offering, suggesting the Radeon PRO W9000 may be targeting professionals who don’t require large datasets and instead value performance per dollar, along with efficiency and affordability.

Is AMD switching its approach?

As with all unconfirmed rumors, the details should be taken with a grain of salt - but if accurate, the leak suggests a shift in how AMD prioritizes performance relative to cost. The previous-generation Radeon PRO W7900 featured 48GB of memory, so the 32GB - likely GDDR6 - is a reduction.

While the capacity is lower, the Navi 48 XTW die, measuring 356mm², is still expected to deliver performance improvements across a wide range of tasks.

It is also likely to bring benefits to CAD workloads, CGI rendering, and real-time simulations, areas where the best laptops for video editing or Photoshop also show gains.

The chip is expected to come in XL, XT, and XTX variants, each tuned for different professional needs. The XTW model is believed to feature hardware enhancements optimized for pro workflows, making it a strong option for users needing a GPU for production-grade tasks.

As Phu, a known hardware leaker, noted, “It’s not as beefy as the last generation, but pricing remains key.”

One remaining question is software support. RDNA 4 does not yet have full integration with AMD’s ROCm platform, which is critical for AI and machine learning developers.

Although final specs and an official name are still under wraps, all signs point to a strategic reveal aligned with Computex 2025 and AMD’s “Advancing AI” event in June 2025.

