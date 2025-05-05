RTX 5080 Super 24GB and 5070 Super 18GB rumored once again – and they could be keenly priced because AMD’s RDNA 4 GPUs have ‘spooked’ Nvidia

Nvidia’s again rumored to have RTX 5080 and 5070 Super variants inbound with 24GB and 18GB of VRAM

They might also be highly overclocked and could boost performance by as much as 15% versus their vanilla versions

Pricing will be crucial, and Nvidia may be so worried about AMD’s RX 9000 family that it might stick with the same MSRPs as the RTX 5080 and 5070

We’re hearing more gossip from the GPU grapevine about what Nvidia might have incoming in the way of Super variants of its RTX 5080 and 5070 graphics cards.

Following rumors about these potential upgrades to the existing Blackwell GPUs floating around last week – insisting the RTX 5080 Super will boost the amount of video RAM to 24GB (from 16GB) – we’ve heard from a regular leaker on YouTube on this topic.

In a new video (see below), Moore’s Law is Dead is quick to point out that none of the information he has represents concrete plans from Nvidia – which also goes for previous rumors – but nonetheless it’s interesting to chew over the purported thinking inside the company right now.

Which is, according to a source at one of Nvidia’s graphics card making partners, that there have been RTX 5080 GPUs with 24GB and RTX 5070 boards with 18GB in labs since last year.

In other words, testing on such models has been going on for half a year (or more – and various rumors go back some way, too). However, Nvidia told card manufacturers that these variants are ‘on hold’ until either the situation around pricing for video RAM improves – to make the price tags on these supposed Super models suitably palatable for PC gamers – or until Nvidia sees if these variants are really needed based on what AMD is doing.

There’s been a new development last week, though, in that the source claims Nvidia is now saying that RTX 5080 and 5070 Super graphics cards are now ‘likely’ to happen at some point in 2025.

These will apparently be highly overclocked versions of these two GPUs with the respective 24GB and 18GB loadouts that have already been heavily rumored (up from 16GB and 12GB currently).

Of course, be cautious about this assertion, but be even more careful with the speculation around the performance boost that this could provide. The source believes we’ll be looking at Super graphics cards that are between 7% to 15% faster than the vanilla RTX 5080 and 5070.

What about pricing? That isn’t yet confirmed, as you’d guess given that we’re not near launch yet. However, according to the source, Nvidia could be looking at keeping the MRSP the same as the current price tags for the RTX 5080 and 5070, or alternatively, applying a slight increase (maybe 10%, or 20% perhaps for the RTX 5080 24GB, the YouTuber guesses).

Analysis: Priming the big guns to fire back at AMD?

A performance gain in the order of 10% to 15% would be impressive for Super variants that use the same core counts as the vanilla RTX 5080 and 5070. That’s because those (theoretical) gains are coming entirely from the VRAM increase and pushing up clocks (by a fair bit, I’d guess – which will also ramp up power usage, it should be noted).

It’s further worth remembering that ratcheting up VRAM by 6-8GB could make quite a difference with certain games in some scenarios, where that capacity matters more. And that the mentioned performance gain would bring the RTX 5080 Super up to more or less match the frame rates delivered by the RTX 4090.

If Nvidia really is considering maintaining pricing at the same level as the RTX 5080 and 5070 while giving gamers that kind of boost, it does show that this is certainly all about firing back at AMD. As the source indicates, the RX 9000 series has ‘spooked’ Nvidia and we’re certainly seeing Team Red gaining GPU turf in the battle of the current-gen graphics cards.

I’m not surprised that Nvidia is therefore feeling the heat, and might be considering launching RTX 5080 and 5070 Super versions that hit the shelves as much more tempting potential purchases. The latter is particularly needed, because as we’ve seen, the RTX 5070 vanilla GPU received a lukewarm reception, and it looks like sales have been shaky – and that’s the key mid-range battleground with AMD.

There’s actually RTX 5070 stock around now at major retailers, and pricing isn’t too bad for these models either. Although, of course, if a compelling RTX 5070 Super arrives, pitched at the same MSRP (or maybe just 10% more), that could create quite a splash. And then Nvidia would need to ensure a robust supply, or face criticism all over again on the stock front.

Which is why if these Super refreshes really are happening, I’m anticipating that they won’t be arriving until later in 2025. Not unless Nvidia really is sweating about how much discrete GPU market share AMD is gobbling up (and Team Green has the ability to crank production lines suitably, too).