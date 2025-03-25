RTX 5080 24GB version teased by MSI - is it time to admit that 16GB isn't enough for 4K?

By published

A substantial RAM bump

Nvidia RTX 5080 against a yellow TechRadar background
(Image credit: Future)
  • MSI has listed an RTX 5080 24GB model on its website
  • It's not the first time MSI has hinted towards a higher capacity card
  • Some claim it's a mistake, others a sign of things to come

MSI has teased an RTX 5080 model featuring 24GB GDDR7 VRAM (up from the standard 16GB) of the 80-class card on its website.

Spotted by TweakTown, a compatibility listing of MSI's X870 Tomahawk Wi-Fi motherboard features support for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 model with "24576" under the Memory Size.

Before the RTX 5080's launch date on January 30, 2025, we previously covered rumors that an RTX 5080 24GB version could be "inbound" because Samsung's GDDR7 memory modules are shipped in 2GB (with 3GB configurations on the way). This is part of the reason why the RTX 5090 features 32GB GDDR7 (up from the 24GB GDDR6X of the RTX 4090).

This source also notes a previous occasion when MSI showcased an RTX 5080 Vanguard variant featuring 24GB GDDR7 in a promotional video, with the alleged memory pool seen on the packaging. However, it's been quiet (outside of rumors and speculation since then) until now.

It's possible that this could just be an error on MSI's part, but it also shows that the 80-class card could feature double the available VRAM. Interestingly, the listing does not feature the standard 16GB version in the specs sheet, so the company could have listed a placeholder amount based on pre-release information rather than the retail figures.

With that said, it's not the first time that we've seen different memory pool capacities of graphics cards, such as with the original launch window for the then-cancelled RTX 4080 12GB (which later became the RTX 4070 Ti). Similarly, the RTX 4060 Ti exists in both 8GB and 16GB configurations, proving that two versions of the same GPU can succeed in the market without confusing consumers.

A sign of things to come for the 80-class card?

Whether the RTX 5080 24GB listing is a genuine mistake or not, the possibility of having two options on the market is only a good thing for people as you'll have the option of two different GPUs, with a potential latter model more "futureproofed" for 4K gaming as releases demand more VRAM than what we typically see.

Some gamers have expressed disappointment in the RTX 5080 having the same memory pool as the RTX 4080 (despite the jump in GDDR7 from GDDR6X and the differences in bandwidth seen). This was seen with the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, both featuring the same respective 12GB and 16GB memory pools as their previous-generation counterparts.

After many months of speculation around an upgraded RTX 5080 24GB version, we may see it surface, or it could remain little more than a possibility, hinting towards the next generation instead. If it does release, it could be the half-step between it and the RTX 5090, which makes sense given the $1,000 difference in MSRP between the two; if we were to speculate on potential pricing, $1,200 (matching the original RTX 4080) seems most likely.

Aleksha McLoughlin
Aleksha McLoughlin
Contributor

Formerly TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, Aleksha McLoughlin is now a freelance writer and editor specializing in computing tech, video games, and E-commerce. As well as her many contributions to this site, you'll also find her work available on sister sites such as PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Android Central. Additionally, more of her bylines can be found on Trusted Reviews, Dexerto, Expert Reviews, Techopedia, PC Guide, VideoGamer, and more.

