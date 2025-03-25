Talking to ChatGPT just got better, and you don’t need to pay to access the new functionality

ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode just got even better with an upgrade to the voice assistant that makes chatting to AI more natural than ever before.

The free update, which has already started rolling out, has a more engaging, natural tone of voice and will interrupt you less, allowing for conversations to flow better.

The update was announced by Manuka Stratta, an OpenAI post-training researcher, who revealed the upgrade in a demo on the company's social media.

She says "The model interrupts you less, so you'll have more time to gather your thoughts and not feel like you have to fill in all the gaps and silences all the time."

In the demo, she started a conversation with Advanced Voice Mode and talked slowly with intentional awkward silences. Impressively, ChatGPT was able to listen and respond at the end of her speech, rather than interrupt during one of the lengthy pauses.

The update showcases another step forward for AI chatbots that allows for even more natural conversation and allows you to spend less time thinking about how to communicate with AI and just letting you chat like you would with a friend.

The new version of Advanced Voice Mode with less interrupting is available to all free users and ChatGPT Plus subscribers will get the same upgrade as well as access to the improved voice assistant personality.

Phone a friend

If you've ever wanted to chat with AI, now might be the perfect time to try. AI voice assistants are getting better by the day, and companies like ChatGPT and Google are constantly improving their offerings to enhance the user experience.

While I haven't tested this upgraded version of ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode yet, I was already impressed with the previous iterations. Chatting with AI can often feel less robotic and more engaging.

OpenAI also offers a version of Advanced Voice Mode that you can give camera access to, allowing the AI to essentially see and respond to queries based on what you show it. ChatGPT continues to improve at a rapid rate, and these additions to its voice mode only further that trend.