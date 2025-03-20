I pitted ChatGPT Deep Research against Gemini Deep Research - here's how Google's free tool compares to OpenAI's paid offering

After a lot of experimenting with ChatGPT's Deep Research tool and Google's matching feature (down to the name), Gemini Deep Research, I've accumulated plenty of long and detailed reports. But I've never directly matched the two.

As the names blatantly describe, ChatGPT and Gemini's Deep Research abilities promise deep dives into any topic, weaving together information from multiple sources to create polished, finely nuanced analyses from the digital pen of a virtual research assistant.

The most obvious difference is that you need to pay $20 a month for ChatGPT Plus to play with OpenAI's version and can only ask for ten a week. Google Gemini offers Deep Research to users at the free tier, but only ten a month.

Besides that, it's hard to tell the difference from afar, so I put together another round of prompts that you might conceivably put to either AI and decided to see how they performed.

Explain that movie

I started with a classic consumer hunt where many products, like smart TVs, are very similar. I asked both Deep Research tools to "Evaluate the pros and cons of popular smart TVs." I wanted to see if these AI tools could cut through the noise and give me a real assessment of what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s just clever marketing.

ChatGPT Deep Research came in strong with a structured, well-sourced breakdown. It neatly categorized smart TVs by brand, highlighting industry leaders like Samsung, LG, and Sony while explaining their signature features.

Gemini had a more academic approach, spending a lot of time on technology before writing about different models. It concluded with a very helpful chart of the models and their features. It covered much of the same ground, but ChatGPT felt a bit more readable

Health plan

Getting healthy is a universal interest, but I wanted to give a more specific request to the two AI tools. I decided to ask about the ketogenic diet, specifically: "Investigate the effectiveness and potential side effects of the ketogenic diet for long-term weight loss." Could they cut through the hype and tell me what’s actually backed by science?

ChatGPT Deep Research gave me an incredibly well-organized answer. It started with a breakdown of the science behind keto, citing multiple studies that confirmed keto is great for short-term weight loss but suggested the long-term benefits are murkier, with mixed research on whether people keep the weight off. It also listed side effects like the infamous “keto flu” in a very approachable way.

Gemini, in contrast, went full nutritionist and was notably longer despite covering much of the same ground about short-term weight loss and potential long-term issues. It also included more insights from dietitians and practical concerns. ChatGPT won for being easier to read again, but Gemini felt more like advice from a health professional. That might actually be preferable if you want to explore every facet of the diet, but it's still not a replacement for a licensed professional.

History AI

I always find history fascinating, so I went for a topic that isn't recent but has a lot of historical impact. I asked the two AI tools to: "Explore the cultural and economic impact of the Silk Road during the 13th century." The Silk Road was one of the most significant trade networks in history, shaping economies, spreading religions, and influencing everything from art to banking. So, I wanted to see if these AI tools could capture its full scope.

ChatGPT performed like the host of a historical documentary. It depicted bustling markets, merchants haggling in multiple languages, and the slow but steady blending of cultures as goods and ideas traveled. The report covered the evolution of art, trade, and even diseases.

Gemini's response felt more like a textbook or a professor writing an overview of a dissertation. It broke down different aspects of the Silk Road and its impact in producing stability amid chaos. It was far from dry, but it definitely felt pitched up in terms of the education it expected me to have already.

Thesis defense

There's no denying that Gemini Deep Research and ChatGPT Deep Research are both excellent at in-depth information gathering. I also noticed and appreciated the intuitive and dynamic approach to research that ChatGPT took, compared to Gemini's more structured technique.

One reason Gemini seemed more academic in its response might be that ChatGPT seemed willing to pull from more niche sources instead of the sources appearing on the first page of a search with Google.

You might have noticed I didn't really mention the time it took to make the reports. That's because they were shockingly close, within 20 seconds of each other for all three, though the keto diet request took the longest at around seven and a half minutes for both tools.

In almost any instance, I think you would be fine with either Deep Research option. The $20 a month for ChatGPT Plus probably wouldn't be worth it just for that, but it's a nice addition to the other features you get for your subscription.

Gemini Deep Research is surprisingly robust, considering you get ten free queries a month and can turn the reports into Google Docs and Sheets. Even so, I'll probably only turn to it if I use up my ChatGPT Deep Research reports too quickly.