Free ChatGPT users can finally stop re-explaining themselves in every session

OpenAI has added a memory feature for free ChatGPT users

The AI chatbot can now recall recent conversations and tailor responses accordingly

You can decide what ChatGPT remembers or disable it if you choose

OpenAI has a reliable strategy of releasing new ChatGPT features for paying subscribers first before rolling them out to everyone. If you didn't remember that, don't worry because ChatGPT can do so for you now, even if you don't subscribe to ChatGPT Plus or another tier.

The memory improvements for ChatGPT aren't exactly the same as those offered with a subscription, but they are potentially very significant for users interested in personalizing their AI chatbot experience. Like paid tier users, free ChatGPT users can now access the "memory" feature and turn on ChatGPT's recall. That means the AI will be able to reference recent conversations to make its answers feel a little more tailored to you.

Suppose you told the AI a while ago that you wanted help learning Italian or that you wanted dairy-free recipe ideas. Now, if you ask for dinner suggestions, it might recommend something like “risotto alla Milanese with a plant-based twist” and suggest providing you with the recipe in Italian to help you practice.

It's not precisely what paid users get from ChatGPT's memory. The “lightweight” version of memory, as OpenAI calls it, is only designed for the short term. ChatGPT can remember a few recent details, but it won't have a long-term, detailed, and persistent memory. That's still reserved for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users. It's a matter of days versus months of remembered conversations.

AI memories

You don't have to let ChatGPT remember things, of course. You can toggle off saved memories and chat history at any time. There's also the “Temporary Chat” option, essentially an incognito or guest mode that doesn't save anything to ChatGPT's memory.

There is also a slight geographical variation in how the new ChatGPT memory functions. For most users, if ChatGPT memory is enabled, it will update automatically. If you're a free ChatGPT user in pretty much all of Europe, however, you won’t get the memory feature by default. You’ll need to opt into it in the Memory section of your

ChatGPT's memory feature is part of OpenAI’s effort to make interacting with AI chatbots on a regular basis feel more natural and personalized. The company's vision is of an ongoing relationship between you and your AI assistant, not just an intermittent and brief chat for a single request.

And memory is arguably a fundamental step toward making AI more useful in everyday life. After all, remembering previous conversations is essential to any ongoing relationship between people. Remembering who someone is and details about them i how you seperate a strangerf from an acquaintance, friend, or even enemy. .

Though the free-tier memory isn't as robust as the subscriber's version, it's still a good way for ChatGPT to demonstrate its benefits to ChatGPT users. It's easy to imagine it helping convince people to pay $20 a month for the more comprehensive version. And if they don't remember how to sign up, ChatGPT will be happy to remind them of the necessary steps.